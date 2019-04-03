NADSA present a rare opportunity to hear flute and strings

1

Divertimento String Quartet with Judith Hall (Flute)

Saturday April 13 in Teignmouth Community School at 7.30pm

Spokesperson, Anne White writes: NADSA concert series brings its current season to a close, at Teignmouth Community School on Saturday April 13 at 7.30pm, with a most unusual programme featuring music for flute and strings. Indeed, this combination has not been promoted by the society before, and it will give the audience a rare opportunity to hear the works performed.

The ensemble behind his interesting programme is our own Divertimento String Quartet with flautist Judith Hall. Australian-born flautist, Judith, a popular, and locally-based performer, makes her welcome return to NADSA concerts, her last appearance with the society being some five years ago, when she gave a sell-out concert with leading guitarist, and fellow-Australian, Craig Ogden.

Diverse musical pathways

The individuals making up the quartet: Mary Eade, Lindsay Braga, Andrew Gillett and Vicky Evans, have followed diverse musical pathways, and, as well as working in this ensemble, they are sought-after as soloists, chamber musicians and orchestral players.

Intriguing choices

They have chosen works by Mozart, Panufnik, Rossini and Bruch: an intriguing juxtaposition. The first three works, themselves hugely contrasting, are for flute and strings; the final one, Bruch’s wonderful String Quartet in C minor, Op 9, is infused with romantic melodies, warm sonorities and harmonies, as well as unexpected fiery, rhythmic motifs.

Delightful Mozart niche

Mozart, though myths abound of his hating the sound of the flute, composed beautiful melodies for the instrument, and the resulting compositions occupy one of the most delightful niches in his musical legacy. Panufnik’s atmospheric work, Hommage to Chopin, was originally commissioned by UNESCO for a concert in 1949 commemorating the 100th anniversary of Chopin’s death. Panufnik adapted the work for flute and strings in 1966. The Rossini is quintessential Rossini: wit, speed, elegance, memorable tunes and infectious high spirits.

This varied programme of music making has been assembled to entertain, amuse and inspire: a fitting end to the current NADSA concert season.

Tickets: £13 in advance, £15 on door (students £2)

From: www.nadsa.co.uk, TICs, Arnolds (Bovey Tracey), Fables (St Marychurch), on the door (on the night)





Philip R Buttall

top image: Divertimento Quartet with Judith Hall (inset)