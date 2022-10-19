Pianist Daniele Rinaldo steps into the breach for nadsa concert

0

Exeter-based Italian pianist Daniele Rinaldo has filled a gap with the promise of his renowned flair as he performs in Newton Abbot for the first time.

At short notice, Daniele will replace Norwegian pianist Kristian Lindberg, who unfortunately has suffered an injury to his hand, nadsa concerts season.

Dramatic flair

Daniele Rinaldo is an outstanding international prize-winning pianist. He has been hailed as ‘a pianist of extraordinary dramatic flair’ (The New York Times) and ‘a memorable artist… of remarkable maturity and imagination’ (El Pais), and has performed as a soloist in major venues and festivals all over the world.

According to his site, Danielle currently lives in Lausanne, Switzerland and has a love of the mountains.

International concert pianist and…

Danielle also happens to be in Exeter. As well as being an international concert pianist, he is a high-flying academic and assistant professor at the University of Exeter in the Department of Economics and the Land, Environment and Economic Policy Institute (LEEP).

He works ‘at the nexus of development, environmental and mathematical economics’. And his current applied research studies the economic impact of endemic diseases, with a focus on Sub-Saharan Africa. ‘I also work on probability theory and stochastic analysis, with a focus on nonlinear diffusion processes,’ he says.

In a change to the advertised programme, he has chosen to perform works by Janacek, Debussy, Liszt and Schumann.

Daniele Rinaldo Daniele Rinaldo (Piano) will be at nadsa concerts on Friday 21 October 7.30pm, at the Courtenay Centre, Newton Abbot

Top image: by Francesco Ragazzi