Nadsa spokesperson Anne White announced: ‘Nadsa is privileged to promote international pianist, Peter Donohoe, to give the first concert of its 74th season on Friday September 20 in the Courtenay Centre at 7.30pm.

There is not a lot in the world of classical music that Peter Donohoe hasn’t done. Not only is he acclaimed as one of the foremost pianists of our time, for his musicianship, stylistic versatility and commanding technique, but he is also in high demand as a jury member for international competitions. He has a huge repertoire and discography, performs numerous recitals internationally, and continues working with his long-standing duo partner Martin Roscoe, as well as more recent collaborations with artists such as Raphael Wallfisch, Elizabeth Watts and Noriko Ogawa.

Peter’s recent Mozart CD (Volume I) was BBC Music Magazine’s ‘Recording of the Month’ (April 2019). Nadsa’s audience will hear Peter perform Mozart’s Sonata in D major K311 from Volume II of this series.

In addition to the Mozart, Peter will play Tchaikovsky, Haydn and Ravel. Tchaikovsky’s Grande Sonata is now rarely performed outside Russia, and requires a pianist of the highest order. Luckily, at the Nadsa concert, we will have just the right pianist to perform this challenging and brilliant work. Other compositions in Peter’s contrasting programme will be Haydn’s Keyboard Sonata No 31 in A flat and Ravel’s Miroirs’.

For further details, and to book tickets, please visit the website.

Philip R Buttall