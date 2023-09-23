Plymouth Concert | Schubert, Norway and Sea Songs

It’s not often that we get the chance in Plymouth to witness an early stage in the music career of a star performer. Aksel Rykkvin started singing as a boy treble at the age of five and is now already a musical phenomenon at the age of 20.

Schubert, Schumann, and Grieg

He will be performing live at Stoke Damerel Church, Plymouth on Sunday, 5 November at 4pm. The concert will feature music from Schubert, Schumann, and Grieg, with a lesser theme of Songs of the Sea and pieces from Aksel’s native Norway. He will be accompanied on the piano by pianist, Zany Denyer (22) himself a Steinway Young Artist and a graduate of the Royal Northern College of Music.

Zany Denyer accompanist at the piano

Aksel and Zany have just returned from Vienna where they spent five weeks this summer studying German songs at the prestigious Schubert Institute. They will be joined in this concert by renowned violinist Charles Mutter. Charles is the associate leader of the BBC Concert Orchestra as well as a regular guest leader of the National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland.

Charles Mutter, leading the BBC Concert Orchestra.

Norway, Plymouth and the sea

Music will include Schubert and Grieg songs and some Schumann and Schubert trio and instrumental music. Norwegian songs are rarely heard here yet, with a composers like Grieg, they are very beautiful. They blend together to make a highly enjoyable, familiar and emotional experience. There are numerous connections between Norway, Plymouth and the sea, hence the loose themes of the concert. And don’t worry if you don’t speak Norwegian. All lyrics and translations will be in the programme!

Plymouth Music Accord

All the costs of this concert have been met by a private donor. This means that every penny raised by the concert will go to fund the educational needs of the charity Plymouth Music Accord (PMA).

New opportunities

PMA is one of those Plymouth gems which has been operating as a charity for over 30 years. It funds musical education for children in ensembles such as the Lipson Saxophone and brass ensembles, Wembury Primary School and Devonport High School for Girls strings. Also, scholarships and instruments for talented pupils seeking a career in music and grants to the new Plymouth orchestra and travel grants for, among others, the Legacy Choir. After Covid they are working closely with most Plymouth schools to find new opportunities.

The piano in the recital is a fully restored Grotrian Steinweg from 1923. It is on loan to Stoke Damerel Church for use in concerts and recitals, so that a great Plymouth venue has a superb piano.

Plymouth Concerts was formed this summer by Mark Newberry, Clive Jenkins and Charles Morgan to take over Jeanie Moore MVO’s international concert series and to develop opportunities for local and other players to perform. To receive mailings about their activities, email clivejenkinsmusic@btinternet.com or visit their website at www.plymouthconcerts.com to find out about their concerts or to get in touch with any questions.

Tickets on the door cost £15. Members of PMA or PMA member organisations will pay £10 and adult students £5. Children are free if accompanied by an adult. Please contact Charles Morgan for concessionary tickets at charlesdamorgan@gmail.com