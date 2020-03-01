Plymouth Philharmonic Choir 50th anniversary year

0

Plymouth Philharmonic Choir press-officer writes: ‘As the bow cuts through the waves, a frothy, fleck of foam sprays and hisses into life. The wind fills every sail as ahead lies a broad expanse of ocean with sunlight dazzling and dancing on deep blue waters. All this, together with the powerful emotions that the sea unleashes, are experienced in Vaughan Williams’s ‘A Sea Symphony’. In this major musical work, the singers’ voices combine with the orchestra, swirling and surging on a journey across a dramatic seascape.’

Plymouth Philharmonic Choir launches its 50th Anniversary concert programme with a performance of this work on Sunday 5 April 2020 at 7.30pm in Plymouth Guildhall. Full details are available on the choir’s website, or see below:

The complete programme includes Vaughan Williams’s ‘Sea Symphony’, Parry’s ‘Blest Pair of Sirens’, and Elgar’s ‘Sea Pictures’.

Tickets £18 in advance, £20 at the door. Under 16s / students £5. Concert Ticket Manager 01822 853791

Philip R Buttall