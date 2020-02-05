Plymouth Philharmonic Choir – Congratulations and Celebrations

0

Plymouth Philharmonic Choir (PPC) has just made the following exciting announcement:

No soggy bottoms

‘The rehearsal hall was bedecked with balloons, banners and a beautiful cake as 150 singers celebrated the launch of its 50th anniversary year. ‘Star’ baker, Lucy Gay, created her masterpiece signature-bake assisted by a well-known brand of food mixer which actually predates the choir! There wasn’t a soggy bottom in sight, as the light and lemony cake was cut by Musical Director Christopher Fletcher.

A happy year

In describing the badge of office that he was wearing, president Brian Gerry referred to the distinguished predecessors who have held this position and on all their behalves wished the choir a very happy year as well as a wonderful time.

Fine fettle

Choir chairman, Margy Keene said: “The choir have so much to be delighted about.” Impressed by their recent performance of Haydn’s Creation and describing them as “being in fine fettle”, internationally-renowned tenor, Neil Jenkins is honoured to become the new Patron.

A top choir

Acclaimed as the premier choir in our Ocean City and among the top ten percent of amateur choirs in the UK, a programme of sea-themed music provides opportunities for some exquisite music making. Audiences can look forward to being swept up inVaughan Williams’s A Sea Symphony on Sunday April 5 which depicts the many facets and ever-changing nature of the sea. There is also great excitement about the new, commissioned work entitled The Lodestone of Love by composer, Paul Foster, who will conduct the inaugural performance later on Sunday July 5 and this is set to be a highlight of the Mayflower 400 celebrations. With brilliant creativity, Paul translates this episode in history and relates it to our lives today and in the future.

Saturday May 16 is another key date for your diary when singers across the region are invited to the choir’s Big Sing event which will culminate in a performance of The Armed Man. Plymouth Philharmonic Choir hope that you will join them in celebrating their 50th anniversary either by attending their concerts or even by becoming a member of the choir. Full details are available on the choir’s website.’

The photo shown recently-appointed Choir Chairman Margy Keene, and Musical Director Christopher Fletcher just about to cut the cake.

Philip R Buttall