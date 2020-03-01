Plymouth Philharmonic Choir – The Big Sing

0

Plymouth Philharmonic Choir press officer writes: ‘Raise the Roof!’ No, not the City’s latest construction project, but an invitation from Plymouth Philharmonic Choir to join them on Saturday May 16 at their ‘Big Sing’ event, which is being held as part of their 50th Anniversary celebrations

The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace composed by Karl Jenkins, will be the main focus for the day. Whilst describing the devastation and horrors of war it also contains the sublime ‘Benedictus’ and in a joyous finale, rings out a message for peace. At the end of the day a free performance will be given with a small orchestra – the brass and percussion provide dramatic accompaniment to this work.

The all-day workshop, led by Christopher Fletcher in Plymouth Guildhall, is open to people of all ages who love singing. A registration form containing more details can be downloaded from the choir’s website. The cost is £10 (£5 for students) and includes the hire of music.’

The Big Sing takes place on Saturday, May 16 in Plymouth Guildhall at 9.30am.

Philip R Buttall