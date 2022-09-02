Plymouth workshop with choral conductor ‘superstar’

0

Whilst not shouting from the roof tops, Plymouth Philharmonic Choir are certainly singing about their fabulous workshop event with the choral conductor ‘superstar’, David Lawrence, which is being held on Saturday 8 October 2022, at the Meade King Hall, Plymouth College.

David has conducted choirs, including youth choirs, across the length and breadth of the country, notably the London Philharmonic Choir and the Hallé Choir. He has adjudicated for international festivals and at the BBC Choir of the Year and Young Musician of the Year competitions. Visiting Singapore, Colombia, Canada, the United States, India, the United Arab Emirates, Europe and Australia, his work has taken him across the world.

A very special day

You only have to travel locally, to enjoy a very special day learning some new, and rehearsing some familiar pieces. David has chosen music to engage and be enjoyed by singers of all levels: Echo Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis composed by Paul Ayres and pieces from Sacred Choruses edited by John Rutter which is a collection of some of the finest oratorio choruses and movements from masses and requiems.

David’s positive and engaging manner mean that participants can expect to work hard, learn a lot and, most importantly, have a great deal of fun. The cost is £20 which includes the loan of scores. A light lunch is available for £6.

Further details Further details are available from the Plymouth Philharmonic Choir’s website (https://plymouthphilchoir.org) where there is a form to download and a map or from Lily McConville (07519038509 / lilymcconville@gmail.com)