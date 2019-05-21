Powderham Castle: Music in the Castle unites organists

0

The Organists’ Hands Unite!

Friday June 7 at 7.30pm in the James Wyatt Music Room, Powderham Castle, Exeter

Alison Burnett, Director of ‘Music in the Castle’ writes: ‘The summer is fast approaching and the lighter, warmer evenings enable us to spend more time outside; walking, enjoying a sociable drink with friends or going to concerts! I’m inviting you to do all three in one go!

Two of the finest organists in the South West

“Come early and have a drink before the concert, or take a stroll around the rose garden, and then sit back and be entertained by two of the finest organists in the South West – Andrew Millington & David Davies.

“These two distinguished organists will be known to many of us, especially those with any connections to Exeter Cathedral, where both have been resident organists in recent years. Having worked together for several years they now continue their musical association by presenting programmes of music for organ and piano, often using their own arrangements. The evenings are always very popular and entertaining and are known for their variety and accessibility, with the occasional light-hearted number thrown in for good measure!

Mozart, Rossini, Scott Joplin

“Their programme for us will, of course, feature the historic Brice Seede Organ housed in the music room and will include items by Samuel Wesley and the 18th-century composer John Marsh. They will also demonstrate their skills on the piano, with a Mozart Sonata and lighter pieces by Rossini and Scott Joplin.

“Please don’t delay in buying your tickets for this sparkling and engaging feast of music – just perfect for a summer’s evening, in fact!”

Venue: James Wyatt Music Room

Date & Time: Friday June 7th at 7.30pm

Tickets: These are available from the Music in the Castle website –Adults (£16) & Students (£8)

Dream of Gerontius

PS Alison also gives notice of a performance of Elgar’s Dream of Gerontius in Exeter Cathedral, on Saturday July 6 at 7.30pm featuring Exeter Symphony Orchestra, and the combined choirs of Exeter Philharmonic Choir, University Chapel Choir,and St David’s Singers. Brian Northcott directs, with Thomas Hobbs (tenor), Madeleine Shaw (mezzo-soprano), and Tim Murfin (bass).

Please click here for more information.

Dartington Community Choir

PPS If, though, you aren’t free on July 6, then Dartington Community Choir has just announced a change of programme for its December Concert in the Great Hall, Dartington, on Sunday December 8 at 7.30pm. Simon Capet directs the Dartington Sinfonietta, with top UK tenor David Webb, and highly-acclaimed mezzo-soprano Alison Kettlewell – the baritone has yet to be confirmed.

If you can wait that long, then, from previous concerts, it should certainly be well worth it, Meanwhile, further details from the DCC website.

Philip R Buttall

top image: David Davies (left) and Andrew Millington (right)