PSO celebrates 150th anniversary with timeless masterpieces

Founded in 1875, the PSO is celebrating this incredible milestone of symphonic performance with a concert of timeless orchestral masterpieces

Emotional depth

The PSO will be joined by renowned cellist Maxim Calver to perform the ever-popular Elgar Cello Concerto, with its lyrical melodies and reflective emotional depth. The programme also features the bold energy of Verdi’s Overture to Nabucco and the drama of fate and triumph in Tchaikovsky’s 4th Symphony.

‘Natural poeticism’

Praised for the “elegance of his technique, overall sound and natural poeticism” in Strad Magazine, Maxim Calver first gained public recognition as a BBC Young Musician 2018 Grand Finalist and Strings Category winner where he made his concerto debut with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra in Symphony Hall, Birmingham. Since the competition, he has been in high demand as a soloist across the UK and Europe.

Dramatic spirit

The concert opens with Verdi’s Overture to Nabucco, which captures the opera’s dramatic spirit with its stirring brass fanfares, expressive melodies and operatic grandeur. The work features one of Verdi’s most famous melodies ‘Va, pensiero’ also known as the ‘Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves’.

Sweeping drama

The evening concludes with Tchaikovsky’s amazing Symphony No.4, one of his most personal and dramatic orchestral works, written during a turbulent period in his life. The Symphony’s sweeping drama and orchestral brilliance make it one of his most enduring masterpieces.

150 years

The PSO is a vibrant community ensemble known for performing classical and contemporary works. One of the longest established orchestras in the country, the PSO has been engaging local audiences, showcasing talented musicians and promoting music appreciation in Plymouth and across Devon and Cornwall for 150 years.

Join the PSO, on 26 November, Minster Church of St Andrew Plymouth, at 7.30pm and support your local symphony orchestra and live classical music! Ticket information: www.plymouthsymphony.co.uk

top image: Maxim Calver

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