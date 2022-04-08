Raphael Wallfisch & John York, Cello and Piano | nasda concert

0

The Nadsa concert season draws to a close with the cello and piano duo Raphael Wallfisch and John York.

Raphael and John have been together for over 35 years, and the repertories they have recorded and performed is arguably unmatched by any other duo.

They have played for a spectrum from Bach onward, including works written for them by top British composer James MacMillan.

“A BBC survey named Wallfisch’s recording of the Dvorak Cello Concerto the best recording of the work in the past 25 years,” says Raphael’s website.

The nadsa concert of Raphael Wallfisch & John York, Cello and Piano is at the Courtenay Centre, Newton Abbot, Devon, on Friday, 22 April.

nadsa concerts | web | Facebook