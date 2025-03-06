British cellist Maxim Calver joins the PSO to perform the passionate, lyrical and highly celebrated Dvorak Cello Concerto. As with other works of this period the concerto is thoroughly characteristic of Dvorak’s personal style and the Bohemian influence he embraced. It is stormy and brooding as well as rhapsodic and reflective with its rich orchestration and virtuosity.

Elegance

Praised for the “elegance of his technique, overall sound and natural poeticism” (Strad Magazine), Maxim Calver first gained public recognition as a BBC Young Musician 2018 Grand Finalist and Strings Category winner where he made his concerto debut with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra in Symphony Hall, Birmingham. Since the competition he has been in high demand as a soloist across the UK and Europe.

Joy of the opera

The concert opens with Mozart’s brilliant and energetic Overture to The Magic Flute, which reflects the contrasts between the deeper theatrical elements and the joy of the opera itself.

Drive and intensity

The programme concludes with Beethoven’s Symphony No7 – a rhythmic, energetic masterpiece filled with drive and intensity. Its vibrant first movement, solemn yet hauntingly beautiful Allegretto, and exuberant finale, create a sense of unstoppable momentum.

Vibrant

The PSO is a vibrant community ensemble known for performing classical and contemporary works. Engaging local audiences, it showcases talented musicians and promotes music appreciation in the Plymouth area.

Join us and support your local symphony orchestra and live classical music!

Ticket information: www.plymouthsymphony.co.uk

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