Resonet Candlelit Concert of Christmas Music

Resonet presents a Candlelit Concert of Christmas Music from the 16th to the 20th Century.

A cappella vocal ensemble Resonet presents a Candlelit Concert of Christmas Music from the 16th to the 20th Century in Plympton St Maurice Church, on Saturday December 7 at 7pm.

Admission is free, with a retiring collection in aid of church funds.

Further details from Plympton St Maurice Church, Church Road, Plympton, Plymouth – 01752 348525

Philip R Buttall