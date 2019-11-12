Resonet Candlelit Concert of Christmas Music

Resonet presents a Candlelit Concert of Christmas Music from the 16th to the 20th Century.
A cappella vocal ensemble Resonet presents a Candlelit Concert of Christmas Music from the 16th to the 20th Century in Plympton St Maurice Church, on Saturday December 7 at 7pm.
Admission is free, with a retiring collection in aid of church funds.
Further details from Plympton St Maurice Church, Church Road, Plympton, Plymouth – 01752 348525
Philip R Buttall
Philip Buttall
Philip R Buttall was the Classical Music Writer at Plymouth Herald from 1997-2017. He is a sought-after piano teacher, composer and arranger, and online concert and CD reviewer. Further information and contact details are available at www.philiprbuttall.co.uk
