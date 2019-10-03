Schubert’s Winterreise journeys to Plymouth via the States

0

A spokesperson for the Musica Viva Concert Series said: ‘We are thrilled to present Grammy-nominated baritone, Randall Scarlata, performing Schubert’s immortal Winterreise with internationally-acclaimed pianist, Robert Taub, Director of Music at the Arts Institute, University of Plymouth. Previously collaborating in concerts across Europe and the United States, Randall and Bob will perform one of Schubert’s most poignant work’

Elements of tragedy

When Franz Schubert died in 1828 at the age of 31, he had composed more than 600 songs. His setting of Wilhelm Müller’s opus of 24 poems entitled ‘Winterreise’ – composed one year before his death when his health was rapidly failing – is his most poignant and mature vocal work. From an autobiographical standpoint, Schubert’s preoccupation with Winterreise was supposed to have depressed him greatly, for it contains elements of his own tragic story.

Relentlessly seeking universal truth

Winterreise is more than a bleak winter journey. Although on the most literal level, the songs recount the flight of a man rejected in love from his village and his ceaseless wanderings throughout a winter landscape, Winterreise is a metaphor in which the Inner Self – never still – relentlessly seeks universal truth. The journey is motivated by internal drive; the landscapes are more mindscapes than reality.

With Randall’s extraordinary vocal range and Bob’s highly-accomplished pianism, this promises to be an unforgettable evening’.

Pre-concert talk

Everyone is also invited to an informal pre-concert talk at 7pm, in which the artists will discuss interpretive elements of their performance – and, continuing the Musica Viva ethos of sharing music in many ways, Randall and Bob will be hosting an Open Rehearsal on Friday October 11 in Lecture Theatre 1, Roland Levinsky Building at 2.00pm. Admission to the Open Rehearsal is free, but booking is advised. It is scheduled to end at 3.30pm.

Tickets: £12/£10 for Concessions / £5 for students/ free to 18 and under with YAP. For further information, visit the website.

Musica Viva Concert Series Saturday present Winterreise with Randall Scarlata and Robert Taub on October 12 in the University of Plymouth Sherwell Centre, at 7.30pm

Philip R Buttall

top image: Randall Scarlata (left) and Bob Taub (right)