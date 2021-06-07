Some Call It Home | Theatre Royal Plymouth

0

It felt almost surreal going back to the Theatre Royal after such a long time away. True there were internal changes like the usual incomprehensible and ambiguous lines on the floor telling you how to get from ‘A’ to ‘B’ via the scenic route, and we were all socially-distanced in the auditorium, which I actually found quite pleasant, although it makes it harder to gauge the size of the audience in attendance.

‘Mayflower 400’ never happened, of course, but plans are now well under way to play out last year’s planned celebrations a year later, of which Some Call It Home’ is one of the first to go live.

Its 75 minutes of music, spoken word, and some multimedia input, was thought-provoking and poignant, though with some elevation of mood by the finale, and this certainly seemed to be echoed in the audience’s comments, overheard as they left the auditorium.

The picture above features the four young singers from Plymouth Performing Arts Academy – Theadora Beavan, Ava Bend, Midori Dutta and Morgan Stringer – who were the only members of the local community to take part

You can read my full review here at Seen and Heard International.

Philip R Buttall