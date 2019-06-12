South West Chamber Choir seeks an accompanist

0

South West Chamber Choir (SWCC), a group of about 30 singers, performs a wide-ranging repertoire of sacred and secular music, both accompanied and unaccompanied, in venues across Devon and East Cornwall. There are usually four concerts a year plus a weekend each summer singing choral services at cathedrals or abbeys around the country.

The choir is currently seeking a piano accompanist for its November concert, and some rehearsals beforehand, as Musical Director, Stephen Trahair explains: ‘I’m organising a concert at Stoke Damerel Church, Plymouth on Saturday 16 November 2019, and am looking for a competent pianist to accompany the choir in Brahms’ Liebeslieder Walzer, Elgar’s Songs from the Bavarian Highlands (selected numbers), and Shearing’s Songs and Sonnets from Shakespeare.

‘The Brahms is for piano duet, but I may have someone who is willing to play the lower part.



‘I’d also be looking for accompaniment at the rehearsals beforehand. SWCC practises at Plymouth’s Marjon University in the chapel on Wednesdays between 7.30 and 9.30 pm.



‘I’d be grateful to hear from anyone who feels they might be able to fit the bill. Please contact me on my mobile number – 07785 723251 – for further details, including that of reimbursement for any rehearsals and the concert itself.’

Philip R Buttall