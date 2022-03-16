STOP PRESS: change to Expressionism: ‘Emotions Unchained’ programme

0

Musica Viva Festival – Expressionism: ‘Emotions Unchained’

Concert II: String Quartets of Webern, Schoenberg, Berg

Saturday March 19, 2022 University of Plymouth Sherwell Centre

Pre-concert talk: 7pm – Performance: 7.30pm

The Arts Centre has just informed patrons intending to attend the second concert above, that there has had to be a last-minute change of programme because one of the members of the Marmen Quartet has become indisposed.

Erika Baikoff

Arts Institute Director of Music, Bob Taub has just issued the following statement:

‘’The programme on Saturday 19 March with soprano Erika Baikoff and the Marmen Quartet performing string quartets by Schoenberg, Berg, and Webern has been planned for more than a year. However, and most unfortunately, the Marmen Quartet has had to withdraw from their performance; one of their members has become ill with Covid19 and, as they all have been rehearsing in close proximity of one another, it is likely that others will test positive as well.

However, since soprano Erika Baikoff has already arrived from New York, she and I have discussed how to proceed and have come up with an exciting and expressive alternative programme. She will be collaborating with a leading Indian-American pianist to bring us a moving and dramatic programme of songs by diverse composers. At this late stage it was not possible to include works of Expressionist composers, but the programme does include songs of Joseph Marx who composed during the time of Expressionism, as well as songs of the Romantic era and early 20th Century.

Erika comes to us from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City, and her accompanist on this occasion, is Kunal Lahiry, a current BBC New Generation Artist. We are grateful to them both, and we hope you will join us for a marvellous evening!’

The programme will include songs by Schubert, Mendelssohn, Strauss, Marx, Tchaikovsky, and Rachmaninoff. For full details and further information, please visit the Arts Institute website.

Philip R Buttall