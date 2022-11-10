0

The next Plymouth Symphony Orchestra live concerts are at the Public Hall, Liskeard, 20 November at 5.30pm and Plymouth Guildhall, 23 November at 7.30pm.

Contrasts

The opening work of this varied programme is the cheerful and light-hearted Karelia Overture by Sibelius. It features beautiful bold themes as well as references to the better-known Intermezzo. This is followed, in great contrast, by Wagner’s moving and mystical Siegfried’s Death and Funeral Music from Götterdämmerung, which was the last part of Wagner’s operatic cycle Der Ring des Nibelungen (The Ring of the Nibelung).

Emanuil Ivanov

Bulgarian pianist Emanuil Ivanov joins the orchestra for the Grieg Piano Concerto in A Minor (Plymouth concert only). This is one of Grieg’s most popular and well-known works and although it was strongly influenced by Schumann’s Piano Concerto it is also rich in Norwegian character. Ivanov has performed at festivals around the world, as well as playing with leading orchestras in Bulgaria and Italy. This talented young pianist has won many prizes, including being awarded first prize in the Busoni International Piano Competition in Italy in 2019.

Distinctively Slavic

Dvorak’s Slavonic Dances (Liskeard concert only) are a series of lively and popular orchestral pieces, which were originally written for piano duet. Dvorak was immersed in Czech music from an early age and these dances are distinctively Slavic in their melodies and rhythms.

Deep effect

The final work, Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, was inspired by the loss of his artist friend Hartmann. This had a deep effect on Mussorgsky and an exhibition of Hartmann’s pictures inspired this work, original composed for piano. Maurice Ravel’s colourful and dynamic orchestral arrangement has ensured the work’s enduring popularity in the orchestral repertoire.

The Plymouth Symphony Orchestra has been central to the musical life of the city for over 145 years, and continues to perform challenging music, ranging from the traditional to the contemporary. They are delighted to be performing live music in the region again and look forward to seeing you.

For ticket information please visit www.plymouthsymphony.co.uk.

top image: Emanuil Ivanov courtesy of Pavel Chervenkov