A real corker! TEMS presents Flauti d’Echo

TEMS spokesperson Jill Tomalin said: “The first event of 2019 looks like being a real corker!”

Well, you’ll have to be there on the night to check this out, but meanwhile, here is some information from Jill, which will surely whet your appetite, especially if you’re an Early Music buff:

‘Mid-January – and the Christmas festivities are past , while Spring feels light years away…. So what better than a concert of music to lift the spirits which takes the promise of Spring as its theme?

Exciting recorder duo Flauti d’Echo have joined forces with theorbist Toby Carr to create a programme of music from Monteverdi and Purcell to Handel and Bach which they have arranged for recorders – including part of Vivaldi’s Spring from the Four Seasons.

Dazzling Flauti d’Echo

These dazzling young virtuosi have quickly made a name for themselves, since forming Flauti d’Echo in 2016. Tabea Debus and Olwen Foulkes met during their studies at the Royal Academy of Music, and their promise was immediately recognised when they were selected as members of the Brighton Early Music Festival Live! Scheme in 2017.

Recent performances include the Newbury Spring Festival, Amersham Music Festival, Baroquestock, and a return to the Brighton Early Music Festival last autumn.

Young musicians with a bright future

As a duo, they regularly perform concertos and cantatas with orchestras around the UK and have already appeared in venues including the Wigmore Hall, St. John’s Smith Square and Handel & Hendrix House, London. These are young musicians with a bright future!

Described by The Times as a charismatic virtuoso, Tabea Debus has performed widely in Europe, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia and the USA. Highlights include concerts at the Wigmore Hall, and collaborations with La Serenissima, The English Concert, Rachel Podger and Laurence Cummings. She has appeared on BBC Radio 3’s In Tune and Early Music Show and has released three solo discs, most recently XXIV Fantasie per il Flauto in 2018.

Olwen Foulkes has worked with the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, London Handel Players, La Serenissima, and the Oxford Bach soloists, and has performed live on BBC Radio 3. She has recently given recitals in collaboration with Handel & Hendrix House, the Foundling Museum, and the British Library. Her debut solo disk Directed by Handel was released in 2018.

Theorbo-player Toby Carr

They are joined for this concert by lutenist and theorbo-player Toby Carr. Toby studied at Trinity Laban and the Guildhall School, and works as a soloist, chamber musician and continuo player, with organisations such as English Touring Opera, Dunedin Consort, and the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

Awake Thou Wintry Earth takes place on Friday, January 18 at 7.30pm at the United Free Church in Totnes, and is the latest in a series of six concerts from Totnes Early Music Society (TEMS) in association with the Arts at Dartington.

More information can be found on the TEMS website. All TEMS concerts are open to everyone.

Tickets are available in advance from the Dartington website, and Box Office (01803 847070) or on the door. Advance tickets are £13 (under 18s £5), with on the door tickets priced at £14/£5.

Philip R Buttall