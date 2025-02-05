The Callino Quartet | Conversations, love songs and experience

The Callino Quartet will perform at the Courtenay Centre, Newton Abbot, taking the audience on a musical tour for the next Nadsa outing.

Conversations

It’s easy to see why lovers of the string quartet repertoire absolutely delight in Haydn’s Opus 20, no. 4. In this work, Haydn’s genius gives us fun, dynamism and calm. What contrasts! Each of the four instruments takes centre stage and they have conversations, passing and developing themes among themselves. The second movement is one of quiet introspection: the final two ring with folk tunes, rhythms and gypsy themes. This work shows how Haydn gained his title: Father of the String Quartet. It is a milestone in the history of composition.

Romantic development

From the string quartet’s formative years, the Callino will take the audience through its Romantic development with Mendelssohn and Dvorak, and also introduce a short local contemporary piece by Mike Greenwa.

Love songs

The Dvorak work is a group of love songs. More than a century after Haydn’s quartet had been performed, Antonin Dvorak selected 12 of 18 love songs from his collection ‘Cypresses’ and arranged them for string quartet. The Callino are to perform 1, 3, 9 and 12. They truly do sing out. Dvorak’s wonderful song melodies soar above and weave through the music. The original songs setting Moravsky’s Cypress poems were composed by an infatuated Dvorak for his young piano student, Josefína Cermáková. They tell of unrequited love.

Rooted in experience

Following the interval, the Callino Quartet come right up to date with Mike Greenway’s ‘Mitnor Remains’. This piece had its world premiere at the Ashburton Chamber Music Festival in 2023. Mike, who lives near Buckfastleigh, composes music rooted in his experiences. Scholarly excavation of the Joint Mitnor Caves near Buckfastleigh after the second world war uncovered a site internationally important for its exceptional fossil remains, the richest from any British cave. Among bison and hippo bones were found the teeth of wolves, bears and elephants. Mike was inspired to write a piece based on these findings.

Is it true?

The Callino choose to finish with another work inspired by a love song, Frage: Ist es wahr? (Is it true?): Mendelssohn’s Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 13. What an astonishing work for an 18 year old! His rise to mature talent was precocious and meteoric. He was studying Beethoven’s late quartets soon after they were published; most musicians at the time couldn’t even start to understand them! Mendelssohn has woven his tender song through the piece.

Delight

The Callino Quartet was formed at the West Cork Chamber Music Festival in 1999. Since then they have been delighting audiences, both in Ireland and abroad, with their fresh, engaging interpretations and innovative programming.

The Callino Quartet takes place on Sunday 19 February at 3.30pm. This Nadsa concerts recital is sponsored by Ray and Sue. Tickets must be bought in advance online www.nadsa.co.uk or, failing that, at 01626 717730 (9am – 5pm).

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