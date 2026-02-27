The Kosmos Ensemble | jaw-dropping return promised

The Kosmos Ensemble (violin, viola and accordion) to coming to the Courtenay Centre, Newton Abbot, to give another of their jaw-dropping performances. Nadsa audience members were thrilled by their previous visit back in 2019. “Raw spirit”; “delicate poignancy”; “calm beauty” and “smouldering intensity” were comments made of their creations.

“Telepathic rapport “

Kosmos give performances throughout the UK and abroad. Their music is communicated with “telepathic rapport, dazzling virtuosity, serious scholarship, intellectual curiosity and impeccable musicianship. I defy you not to be mesmerised,” according to Richard Morrison, of The Times.

Passion and panache

The trio brings an inspirational combination of Tango, Gypsy, Balkan and music from the Far East, referencing Classical composers, with fearless improvisation and impeccable technique. They seamlessly remove the artificial barriers between classical and world traditions. Audiences will be intoxicated by entrancing dance rhythms, soulful improvisation and gypsy passion delivered with inimitable panache and virtuosic technique.

All three members of Kosmos are soloists in their own right and have recorded concertos with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, English Symphony Orchestra and Orchestra Nova to critical acclaim. Harriet MacKenzie (violin), Meg Hamilton (viola) and Milos Milivojevic (accordion) bring “major verve and musicality… as breath-taking as it is moving… impressive and brilliantly effective,” said Rob Adams, The Herald.

Diverse threads

The programme, to be announced from the stage, promises an exhilarating voyage across continents and centuries. Kosmos Ensemble weaves these diverse threads through the lens of their classical training, creating arrangements where Corelli’s baroque elegance might suddenly bloom into Piazzolla’s sultry sophistication, or where a traditional Greek melody transforms through improvisation worthy of the finest jazz traditions.

Promoted by Nadsa Concerts and sponsored by Jeff and Sue Collman, the concert will be performed at the Courtenay Centre, Newton Abbot, on Friday 20 March at 7.30pm.



Tickets for the concert must be bought in advance: online at www.nadsa.co.uk

or, failing that, by calling 01626 717730 (10am–5pm).

Related