‘Toi, toi, toi’ to Plymouth Philharmonic Choir

Love, tragedy and death are often at the heart of the plot in opera, or put another way, there’s always a character marrying, lying, crying or dying! The overall theme for Plymouth Philharmonic Choir’s Opera Gala Evening on Saturday 21 June at 7.30pm in The Minster Church of St Andrew, Plymouth, is one of love, in all its many guises.

Love, longing and boisterous songs

Be prepared to have your heart strings tugged by the palpable feeling of longing in the Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves from the opera Nabucco; embrace the power and majesty of the Triumphal Scene from another of Verdi’s operas, Aida. Whereas Spanish workers strike their anvils at dawn and sing boisterously of hard work, good wine and women in Verdi’s Anvil Chorus, Bizet’s Carmen raises the temperature to fever pitch in the provocative Habanera which tells of the untamed nature of love.

A journey around the globe

The selection of popular choruses from well-known operas will take you on a journey around the globe from Egypt to Russia, from Paris to Babylon and from North Africa to Nagasaki, Japan. In keeping with the summer, you’ll be lulled by gentle breezes and calm waters, wander green hills and vales, hear Skylarks sing and smell the sweet scent of roses.

Cheryl Brendish John Hobbs

The choir are delighted to be welcoming soloists Cheryl Brendish (Soprano) and John Hobbs (Baritone). They have performed together on many occasions in Duchy Opera and Intimate Opera Cornwall performances in the South West.

Tickets are £15 in advance, £17 on the door and £5 for students and U16s. Further information, can be found on the choir’s website, Facebook page and at We Got Tickets

top image: Plymouth Philharmonic Choir. Courtesy of Howard Perks

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