TEMS spokesperson Jill Tomalin writes: ‘There is a treat in store for classical music lovers when the accomplished trio Continuum performs a programme of music by J S Bach at St Mary’s Church, High Street, Totnes, on Saturday 29 February at 7.30pm.

The master of Leipzig

By the time Bach was born in 1685, no fewer than seven generations of the Bach family had worked, performed and taught music in and around Germany. The “master of Leipzig” outshone them all, and Continuum will be performing some familiar as well as lesser known works by Bach, including one of the much loved Cello suites, a French Suite for solo harpsichord and an organ trio sonata arranged for flute, cello and harpsichord.

Flautist Elizabeth Walker has given solo recitals in London, Holland, the USA and Canada: her first solo CD recording of Telemann Fantasias won critical acclaim, and she has also recorded the Flute Sonatas by J.S. Bach with Continuum. She has published two award winning study books, ‘Baroque Flute Studies’ and ‘Baroque Studies for Modern Flute’ and teaches at the specialist music school in Wells as well as running the summer course, ‘Flutes in Tuscany’.

Sebastian Comberti (cello) studied in Italy and later at the Royal Academy of Music. He was a founder member of the Bochmann Quartet and went on to become principal cello with the London Mozart Players. He has performed as principal cello and soloist with the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and the Hanover Band, and recorded with several chamber groups for EMI, Harmonia Mundi, Hyperion and RCA.

Harpsichordist Michael Overbury has twice appeared as a soloist at the Albert Hall, and has performed in countless concert venues and cathedrals, and on disc, including five solo recordings. He has held numerous roles as an organ scholar, organist and choir master including, for 25 years, Director of Music of Nottingham Boys Choir.

Tickets are available in advance from the Dartington website, and box office (01803 847070), or on the door. Advance tickets are £13, and £5 for under 18s. Tickets on the door are £14/£5

This is the fifth concert in the 2019/20 TEMS season, which concludes with a visit from popular performers Joglaresa on April 18. From Arab-Andalusian ballads to Judeo-Spanish romanzas, and playing medieval and traditional instruments from Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East, Joglaresa will explore early Spanish music in what promises to be a lively and enjoyable programme to bring the TEMS season to a close!’

Philip R Buttall