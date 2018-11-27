Veronika Shoot new CD – ‘Journey Through Childhood’

Google+ 0 4

If you were fortunate enough to have been at the Ariel Centre, Totnes, on Sunday evening, you will surely still have the strains of Rachmaninoff’s glorious Second Piano Concerto running through your head, after the scintillating performance of the work by Veronika Shoot, with the Torbay Symphony Orchestra, led by Chris Eastman, and under the baton of Richard Gonski.

Very often at such events, the artist, or artists, is there at the end of the evening with a selection of CDs for you to buy, especially as souvenirs of the their performance.

Veronika Shoot, local connections

The bad news was that Veronika – who has strong local connections with Dartington and the area – didn’t have anything current to offer her demanding public, apart from her sincere and eminently modest thanks to everyone who unanimously agreed the her playing had been a truly memorable experience.

But the good news is that a CD – Journey Through Childhood – is well on its way, and will be available shortly.

Veronika writes: ‘Journey Through Childhood is a journey into the world of children’s great musical literature, and music inspired by childhood. Included are well-known masterpieces, as well as music that is hardly heard to this day, some of which is recorded here for the very first time!’

The new album will be released on March 21, 2019 under the Ulysses Arts label.

Veronika has made a charming Promo Video about the forthcoming new CD on YouTube

Gofundme

If you want further details about how you can get a copy – as well as perhaps make some contribution towards the not-inconsiderable costs involved, and for which you will also have the opportunity to receive gifts like hand-made cards, then do visit www.gofundme.com/journey-through-childhood



Veronika will keep you posted about pre-ordering, availability on iTunes etc, so, to keep in the loop, as well as find out more about Veronika herself, do visit www.veronikashoot.com Her earlier CD Silhouettes, offering a wide selection of live recordings from London’s Wigmore Hall, Duke Hall, and the Rachmaninoff Hall in Moscow is still available for purchase – full details on her website.

Meanwhile, I shall have the greatest pleasure reviewing Nika’s Journey Through Childhood for MusicWeb International, at the first opportunity.

Philip R Buttall