Warming brass for Feb in Newton Abbot nadsaconcerts

Anne White from nadsaconcerts has just released details of the next event in the Newton Abbot-based concert series:

A4 Brass Quartet

‘Warm up your February with the sound of brass’ she writes! ‘A4 Brass Quartet (A4BQ) is unique in that its members are principal players from some of the UK’s top brass bands including Grimethorpe Colliery, Brighouse & Rastrick and Foden’s. With “technical virtuosity in abundance” (Brass Band World), these four astonishing musicians come together to perform both lyrical and high-octane works, forming a distinctive and new take on chamber music.

The Quartet has a unique blend of instruments, with a cornet, tenor horn, baritone and euphonium creating an exclusive sound that stands out from the standard brass quartet. With this unusual instrumentation, A4 Brass has actively developed their repertoire, commissioning new music, composing and arranging music themselves.

nadsa February concert

At their nadsa February concert, A4BQ’s choice of repertoire will showcase the lyricism and virtuosity of their instruments: a wonderful array of commissions, arrangements and pieces specially composed for brass quartet. They start their concert with A dazzling 2 minute introduction to the world of brass’ written specially for them by their tenor horn player, Jonathan Bates. The concert will continue with arrangements of folk tunes (Loch Lomond, Molly on the Shore) and well-known delights from Elgar, Rossini, Bruckner and Bartok. There will be pieces arranged from brass band and solo brass compositions (Langford: Sea Songs, Arban: Carnival of Venice). They will also include Brass Quartet No. 2 by the English composer of international standing, Edward Gregson, himself steeped in the repertoire and sound-world of brass.

Prize-winning foursome

The prize-winning foursome has performed at major venues and festivals throughout the UK: Wigmore Hall, Bridgewater Hall, Purcell Room, King’s Lynn Festival to name a few. In 2016 they released their debut CD at the RNCM (Royal Northern College of Music) Brass Band Festival featuring new, original music composed for them, including works by Martin Ellerby, Edward Gregson, Oliver Waespi and Nigel Clarke. This year they have many UK performances planned, as well as concerts in Switzerland (March and October).’

For further details, including ticket information, please visit nadsa’s website.

Nadsaconcerts promotes A4BQ on Sunday February 23 at 3pm at the Courtenay Centre, Newton Abbot

Philip R Buttall