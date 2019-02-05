World’s 1st disabled-led ensemble celebrates anniversary

1

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and Allianz Musical Insurance announce a new partnership, as the UK’s No.1 specialist insurer of musical instruments becomes a Supporting Partner of the BSO’s ground-breaking ensemble, BSO Resound.

Making history

In 2018, Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra (BSO) made history becoming the first orchestra in the world to form a professional disabled-led ensemble. Six months after the ensemble’s creation, BSO Resound became the first disabled-led ensemble to ever perform at the BBC Proms.

BSO Resound is celebrating its first anniversary and is overjoyed with the news that it has attracted the support of Allianz Musical Insurance as a sponsor.

Music to challenge attitudes and inspire

Conductor James Rose had this to say, “I am delighted that BSO Resound has a new supporting partner in Allianz Musical Insurance. Given the company’s passion for inclusion initiatives, and BSO Resound’s ambition to use music to challenge attitudes and perceptions about disability, they are a perfect fit as our corporate sponsor.

“I hope that together we will inspire people, with or without disabilities, to pursue a career in music, as well as opening up more opportunities for diversity and accessibility within the sector.”

Clarice Goff from Allianz Musical Insurance said: “We are so excited to be working with the BSO and BSO Resound in 2019. The news that James has achieved a distinction for his conducting from Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music following his 18 month programme with the BSO reinforces the power of self-belief when combined with equality of opportunity.

“Allianz Musical Insurance is proud to support this trail-blazing ensemble with its high artistic ideals and mission to champion inclusivity and opportunity for everyone.”

Schools tours in Devon & Cornwall

BSO Resound has an exciting year ahead, having kicked off 2019 with a schools tour in Devon as part of the BSO’s Residency. Later this week the ensemble continues their schools’ tour in Cornwall, which will be the first time a professional disabled-led ensemble has ever performed there.

Philip R Buttall