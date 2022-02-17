Dawn French is a Twat tour opens in Exeter

0

“This show is so named because unfortunately, it’s horribly accurate,” says Dawn French of her new tour – which will with two performances at Exeter Northcott Theatre on 10 and 11 September.

“There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of twattery. I thought I might tell some of these buttock clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life…

“Roll up! Book early to see the telly vicar lady be a total twat on stage, live in front of your very eyes. And ears.”

As well as the Exeter opening Dawn will be in Plymouth and Torquay in October.

Northcott members can purchase tickets for her Northcott shows from 10am on 17 February. Tickets for these shows will go on general sale at 10am on 18 February via www.exeternorthcott.co.uk/events/dawn-french-is-a-huge-twat/.

For more tickets and news pop to the Dawn French website | Twitter | Instagram

DAWN FRENCH IS A HUGE TWAT – 2022 UK TOUR DATES

10 September Exeter Northcott Theatre

11 September Exeter Northcott Theatre

15 September Peterborough New Theatre

16 September Oxford New Theatre

17 September Leicester De Montfort Hall

18 September Stoke on Trent Victoria Hall

22 September Sheffield City Hall

23 September Blackburn King George’s Hall

24 September Bradford St Georges Hall

25 September Northampton Royal & Derngate

29 September Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

30 September Portsmouth Guildhall

01 October Cambridge Corn Exchange

02 October Southend Cliffs Pavilion

06 October Plymouth Pavilion

07 October Torquay Princess Theatre

08 October Basingstoke The Anvil

09 October Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

13 October Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

14 October Eastbourne Congress Theatre

15 October Woking New Victoria Theatre

16 October Ipswich Regent Theatre