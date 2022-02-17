Dawn French is a Twat tour opens in Exeter

“This show is so named because unfortunately, it’s horribly accurate,” says Dawn French of her new tour – which will with two performances at Exeter Northcott Theatre on 10 and 11 September.
“There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of twattery. I thought I might tell some of these buttock clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life…
“Roll up! Book early to see the telly vicar lady be a total twat on stage, live in front of your very eyes. And ears.”
As well as the Exeter opening Dawn will be in Plymouth and Torquay in October.
Northcott members can purchase tickets for her Northcott shows from 10am on 17 February. Tickets for these shows will go on general sale at 10am on 18 February via www.exeternorthcott.co.uk/events/dawn-french-is-a-huge-twat/.
DAWN FRENCH IS A HUGE TWAT – 2022 UK TOUR DATES
10 September Exeter Northcott Theatre
11 September Exeter Northcott Theatre
15 September Peterborough New Theatre
16 September Oxford New Theatre
17 September Leicester De Montfort Hall
18 September Stoke on Trent Victoria Hall
22 September Sheffield City Hall
23 September Blackburn King George’s Hall
24 September Bradford St Georges Hall
25 September Northampton Royal & Derngate
29 September Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
30 September Portsmouth Guildhall
01 October Cambridge Corn Exchange
02 October Southend Cliffs Pavilion
06 October Plymouth Pavilion
07 October Torquay Princess Theatre
08 October Basingstoke The Anvil
09 October Coventry Warwick Arts Centre
13 October Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
14 October Eastbourne Congress Theatre
15 October Woking New Victoria Theatre
16 October Ipswich Regent Theatre
