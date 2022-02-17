ArtsCulture

Dawn French is a Twat tour opens in Exeter

“This show is so named because unfortunately, it’s horribly accurate,” says Dawn French of her new tour – which will with two performances at Exeter Northcott Theatre on 10 and 11 September.

“There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of twattery. I thought I might tell some of these buttock clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life…

“Roll up!  Book early to see the telly vicar lady be a total twat on stage, live in front of your very eyes. And ears.”

As well as the Exeter opening Dawn will be in Plymouth and Torquay in October.

Northcott members can purchase tickets for her Northcott shows from 10am on 17 February. Tickets for these shows will go on general sale at 10am on 18 February via www.exeternorthcott.co.uk/events/dawn-french-is-a-huge-twat/.  

For more tickets and news pop to the Dawn French website | Twitter | Instagram

DAWN FRENCH IS A HUGE TWAT – 2022 UK TOUR DATES

10 September                       Exeter Northcott Theatre

11 September                       Exeter Northcott Theatre

15 September                       Peterborough New Theatre

16 September                       Oxford New Theatre

17 September                       Leicester De Montfort Hall

18 September                       Stoke on Trent Victoria Hall

22 September                       Sheffield City Hall

23 September                       Blackburn King George’s Hall

24 September                       Bradford St Georges Hall

25 September                       Northampton Royal & Derngate

29 September                       Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

30 September                       Portsmouth Guildhall

01 October                            Cambridge Corn Exchange

02 October                            Southend Cliffs Pavilion

06 October                            Plymouth Pavilion

07 October                            Torquay Princess Theatre

08 October                            Basingstoke The Anvil

09 October                            Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

13 October                            Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

14 October                            Eastbourne Congress Theatre

15 October                            Woking New Victoria Theatre

16 October                            Ipswich Regent Theatre

