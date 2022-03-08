Foil, Arms & Hog | Swines tour

0

Back in the heady days of 2019, comedy singing trio Foil, Arms & Hog were bagging an average star rating of 4.5 for their Edinburgh Fringe Fest show. Since then the world has been interrupted. But now Foil, Arms & Hog are on tour.

During that hiccup Foil, Arms & Hog notched up over 150 million YouTube hits as their online sketches gained favour.

Now they are bringing their Swines show to shedloads of venues up and down the UK.

As befitting a comedic trio, they met at university while studying the laugh-fest that is architecture, engineering and genetics.

Sean Finegan (Foil), Conor McKenna (Arms) and Sean Flanagan (Hog), decided to give all that up “to pursue the noble art of being downright silly, yet observational, yet sometimes very topical and refreshingly philosophical.”

Tour dates

Sunday, 3 April 2022 Exeter Northcott Theatre (Great Hall) https://event.exeter.ac.uk

Monday, 4 April Cheltenham Town Hall www.cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk

Thursday, 28 April Guildford G-Live https://glive.co.uk

Friday, 29 April London Eventim Apollo www.eventimapollo.com

Thursday, 5 May Northampton Royal & Derngate www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Friday, 6 May Cardiff St David’s Hall www.stdavidshallcardiff.co.uk

