Leicester Comedy Festival | 30th anniversary celebrations

Leicester Comedy Festival is Europe’s biggest and longest-running comedy festival. And this year it’s celebrating its 30th Anniversary of Leicester Comedy Festival with a huge line up of comedians.

Events take place across Leicester from 8 – 26 February 2023.

The Leicester Comedy Festival has also announced Eshaan Akbar, Jo Brand, Sikisa and Stewart Lee joining Tony Slattery, as new Patrons. Rosie Jones and Michael Rosen are announced as new patrons of The UK Kids’ Comedy Festival.

“Comedy makes us see light in the darkness. And it helps us to understand the mad world we live in through the lens of laughs. There’s rarely been a time comedy has been needed more, and Leicester Comedy Festival continues to deliver it. From big names that help make it a must see to the kind of new talent so deserving of its support, Leicester Comedy festival’s program lands all across the social spectrum. I am honoured to be a patron of this vibrant event that has made the name of Leicester echo for ever in the caves of comedy history!” Stewart Lee

“It’s a great honour to be a patron of The UK Kids’ Comedy Festival. As a comedian who also writes children’s books this could not be more up my street! I love making people laugh, especially kids, so here’s to lots more daft events where we can be funny and very, very silly!” Rosie Jones

Looking to the future

Big Difference, the charity behind the festival, shines a light on the future generation of comedians, working with both young and old communities, and cultivating laughter and comedy in people’s heart, as they celebrate with both staples and rising stars of the industry.

The Big Comedy Fundraiser

2023 will welcome hundreds of comedians and shows, taking place in venues, pubs, bars and every conceivable nook and cranny of Leicester and Leicestershire – this year’s exceptional hosts line-up include Thanyia Moore hosting The Big Comedy Fundraiser on 16 February at De Montfort Hall – headlining Milton Jones, Nina Gilligan, Emmanuel Sonubi and Scott Bennett.

In addition, Curve Theatre will host Q&As with Seann Walsh on 19 February, and Nish Kumar on 26 February. Finally, Nish Kumar will headline Comedy Heaven at Curve Theatre on February 26.

Special events

As part of the celebrations some anniversary events will also be held, events such as 30 acts for £30 at Hansom Hall on 18 February; the 30th-anniversary exhibition at Hansom The Old Library Café and Galleries; and a 30th-anniversary celebration at the Sue Townsend Theatre on 25 February, featuring a Q&A between Arthur Smith & Geoff Rowe, the founder of Leicester Comedy Festival, and many more to discover in the Festival Brochure.

In February 2023, Leicester Comedy Festival will again stream events online, directly from the festivals with their official streaming partner Next Up.

Line ups

Comedians performing at the various venues in 2023 include Chloe Petts, Colin Hoult, Darren Harriott, Adele Cliff, Fern Brady, Gary Delaney, John Kearns, Ignacio Lopez, Richard Herring, Ahir Shah and Sophie Duker, Josh Pugh, Emmanuel Sonubi and Sarah Keyworth.

Comedy has grown up in Leicester and continues to grow. Big Difference will ensure that this brilliant cultural event continues to thrive into the next 30 years.

Leicester Comedy Festival main partners are De Monfort University and Leicester City Council. The UK Kids’ Comedy Festival is sponsored by De Montfort University and NHS Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

Leicseter Comedy Festival | web | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram