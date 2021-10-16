No Such Thing As A Fish: Nerd Immunity on tour

0

The multi-award-winning No Such Thing As A Fish team are back on the road, with their first tour since 2019! Nerd Immunity is calling into Exeter as it takes in venues from Brighton to Belfast, Cardiff to Canterbury, and Inverness to Ipswich, with an international stopover in Dublin and a one-night-only performance at the London Palladium.

Live recording

Every show will feature a live recording of a podcast episode plus a first half stuffed to the gills with facts, comedy, and two years’ worth of pent-up nerdery that wouldn’t have worked over Zoom.

Since NSTAAF began in 2014, it has racked up over 300 million downloads, toured the world, and spawned three bestselling books, two BBC TV series and one exclusive-to-vinyl recording.

A million times a week

The show by Dan, James, Andy and Anna – four of the researchers behind BBC2’s QI – is routinely in the top 10 podcast charts on iTunes and is downloaded a million times each week. This March the team raised over £175,000 for Comic Relief with a 20-hour marathon podcast featuring 35 guests, from British stars like Michael Palin and Carey Mulligan to international legends including Tim Minchin and Hannah Gadsby.

Out of the house

The NSTAAF team said: “We’re so glad to be not only getting out of the house but going all over the country, spreading the word of unbelievable facts wherever we go. Subject to government guidelines, there’s no stopping us.”

For tickets visit https://www.mickperrin.com/tours/nstaaf-nerd-immunity/

Tour Dates

17 October 2021 Exeter Corn Exchange

18 October 2021 Barnstaple Queens Theatre

22 October 2021 Ipswich Regent Theatre

24 October 2021 Canterbury The Marlowe Theatre

26 October 2021 London Palladium

28 October 2021 Oxford New Theatre

29 October 2021 Poole Lighthouse Arts Hall

05 November 2021 Chesterfield Winding Wheel Theatre

06 November 2021 Manchester Opera House

07 November 2021 Newcastle Tyne Theatre & Opera House

08 November 2021 York Grand Opera House

12 November 2021 Brighton Brighton Dome

14 November 2021 St Albans The Alban Arena

29 November 2021 Birmingham New Alexandra Theatre

13 January 2022 Inverness Eden Court

14 January 2022 Edinburgh Usher Hall

15 January 2022 Aberdeen Music Hall

21 January 2022 Bath The Forum

22 January 2022 Cardiff St Davids Hall

23 January 2022 Dublin Olympia Theatre

24 January 2022 Belfast Ulster Hall

top image: top image the NSTAAF Elves by Matt Crockett