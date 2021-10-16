ArtsCulture

No Such Thing As A Fish: Nerd Immunity on tour

by

The multi-award-winning No Such Thing As A Fish team are back on the road, with their first tour since 2019! Nerd Immunity is calling into Exeter as it takes in venues from Brighton to Belfast, Cardiff to Canterbury, and Inverness to Ipswich, with an international stopover in Dublin and a one-night-only performance at the London Palladium.  

Live recording

Every show will feature a live recording of a podcast episode plus a first half stuffed to the gills with facts, comedy, and two years’ worth of pent-up nerdery that wouldn’t have worked over Zoom.  

Since NSTAAF began in 2014, it has racked up over 300 million downloads, toured the world, and spawned three bestselling books, two BBC TV series and one exclusive-to-vinyl recording.  

A million times a week

The show by Dan, James, Andy and Anna – four of the researchers behind BBC2’s QI – is routinely in the top 10 podcast charts on iTunes and is downloaded a million times each week. This March the team raised over £175,000 for Comic Relief with a 20-hour marathon podcast featuring 35 guests, from British stars like Michael Palin and Carey Mulligan to international legends including Tim Minchin and Hannah Gadsby.  

Out of the house

The NSTAAF team said: “We’re so glad to be not only getting out of the house but going all over the country, spreading the word of unbelievable facts wherever we go. Subject to government guidelines, there’s no stopping us.”  

For tickets visit https://www.mickperrin.com/tours/nstaaf-nerd-immunity/  

Tour Dates  

17 October 2021 Exeter Corn Exchange 

18 October 2021 Barnstaple Queens Theatre  

22 October 2021 Ipswich Regent Theatre  

24 October 2021 Canterbury The Marlowe Theatre  

26 October 2021 London Palladium  

28 October 2021 Oxford New Theatre  

29 October 2021 Poole Lighthouse Arts Hall 

05 November 2021 Chesterfield Winding Wheel Theatre  

06 November 2021 Manchester Opera House  

07 November 2021 Newcastle Tyne Theatre & Opera House  

08 November 2021 York Grand Opera House 

12 November 2021 Brighton Brighton Dome  

14 November 2021 St Albans The Alban Arena  

29 November 2021 Birmingham New Alexandra Theatre  

13 January 2022 Inverness Eden Court  

14 January 2022 Edinburgh Usher Hall  

15 January 2022 Aberdeen Music Hall  

21 January 2022 Bath The Forum 

22 January 2022 Cardiff St Davids Hall 

23 January 2022 Dublin Olympia Theatre 

24 January 2022 Belfast Ulster Hall  

top image: top image the NSTAAF Elves by Matt Crockett

