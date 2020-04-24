Lockdown portrait comp for the Devon Guild of Craftsmen

0

Isolation has reduced our social lives to squares on a screen, representing the people and places we increasingly wish we could be with. Cue a lockdown portrait comp from the Devon Guild of Craftsmen.

Our household members have become full time friends, colleagues, carers, tormentors, co-workers; usually all of the above, including our pets!

The Devon Guild of Craftsmen are calling you to recreate a portrait of one of these squares; either of the faces you are living with, or the faces you are only seeing on screen – your choice.

The work submitted needs to:

– Measure 20cm x 20cm (your name, title if you want one and your relationship to the portrait/s on the back)

– Contain a face or faces of a person, pet, people or group

– Be done in any 2D medium except portrait photography. Collage, printmaking, drawing, painting, textile, mixed media. (You can submit a 3D portrait by photographing it and printing it out to 20 x 20cm)

– Exist in real life so that we can display them at the Guild

– Be submitted by email to flora.pearson@crafts.org.uk with your name, title if you want one and your relationship to the portrait/s in the email.

Deadline Sunday 31 May, BUT please submit them as soon as you make them so we can put them on social media as they come in

Please tell your friends and share our social media posts!

Lockdown portrait comp Ts&Cs

You can enter more than once if you want.

There are no age or geographical restrictions.

Entries will be displayed on Devon Guild’s website, with a selection shown on actual display when we reopen.

They plan to put all the images onto their social media and encourage likes to gauge the favourites. These favourites will then be invited to display in real life post-corona!

Maximum size of digital image is 2MB.

Please give your name, the work a title and your relationship to the subject.

By entering you agree for them to show your work in our online and physical galleries.

If selected for the physical gallery you will be required to post the artwork to them. Have fun!

www.crafts.org.uk Facebook Twitter Instagram