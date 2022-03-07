Onyx Brass | nasda concert for exciting brass ensemble

ArtsCulture

Who are Onyx Brass? ‘The classiest brass ensemble in Britain’, that’s who! That’s not the only gushing assessment that peppers their website. But all that would be to nought if it wasn’t for their playing. And it’s their playing that leaves a lasting impression.

You can catch them in Devon as part of nadsa concerts on Friday, 18 March at 7.30pm. The concert will take place at the Courtenay Centre, Newton Abbot.

