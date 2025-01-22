English Riviera Walking Festival 2025: Discover Hidden Gems and Brand-New Experiences

The highly anticipated English Riviera Walking Festival returns this June with a dynamic programme of guided walks and immersive experiences led by expert guides. Running from 14–22 June, the festival offers something for everyone, with unforgettable adventures across the region’s breathtaking landscapes. Highlights for 2025 include Agatha Christie’s ‘The Queen of Crime Waves’, a 12-mile guided tour along the iconic South West Coast Path from Torquay to Brixham, and so much more. Showcasing the area’s status as a UNESCO Global Geopark, the festival celebrates the English Riviera’s unique charm.

Food lovers can enjoy an indulgent Chocolate & Gin Tour, while landscape sketch artists can observe breathtaking views with the unique ‘Sunset Sketch and Stroll’ and learn from semi-finalist in Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year, James Murch, in a location which has been instrumental to his artistic development.

If your New Year’s resolution is to be more mindful, why not explore your connection with nature on the expert-led yoga and guided walk Sunset Solstice Yoga, or take a trip through music history with the Magical Musical Sunset Tour, featuring music from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and more. For a truly unique experience, the ‘Shore to Sea Adventure‘ offers guests the chance to discover the English Riviera by both land and sea, including a cruise to round off the journey.

For nature enthusiasts, guests can try their hand at plant foraging by booking their place to enjoy ‘Foraging with Flora‘, explore local wildlife with ‘Nature Ramble with a Ranger’, or join distinguished ornithologist and wildlife expert, Mike Langham, on the Coastal Bird Watching Experience where you’ll be guided to spot aspects of nature generally overlooked by visitors.

History buffs will uncover the English Riviera’s storied past, from learning about ‘The Story of Agatha Christie’s Extraordinary Life’, to Babbacombe’s intriguing tales encompassing royalty, Oscar Wilde (and so much more!) with ‘Babbacombe’s Tales of the Unexpected’. Meanwhile, unique experiences like ‘Crimes on the Coast’ are set to bring local mysteries to life, and the ‘Tall Tales and Sea Shanties’ tour blends coastal storytelling with traditional music.

Whether embarking on a sunset yoga session, tracing Agatha Christie’s footsteps, or cruising Torbay’s waters, each activity highlights the English Riviera’s extraordinary beauty and cultural heritage and promises an incredible experience.

Carolyn Custerson, CEO of English Riviera BID Company, said: “The English Riviera is a destination like no other, offering an unparalleled blend of history, culture, and natural beauty. Our carefully curated Walking Festival 2025 programme has been designed to showcase the very best of what this stunning coastal region has to offer, from tracing Agatha Christie’s fascinating legacy to exploring the breathtaking landscapes of the UNESCO Global Geopark.

“We are delighted to invite everyone to discover the unique charm and vibrant stories of the English Riviera and enjoy all the brand-new immersive opportunities.”

This year’s Walking Festival programme has been created by the English Riviera BID Company in partnership with Torbay Council. As a not-for-profit event, ticket sales help both the English Riviera BID Company and Torbay Council to deliver professionally guided tours and showcase the regions natural and cultural beauty to a wider audience.

Councillor Jacqueline Thomas, Cabinet Member for Tourism, Culture & Events at Torbay Council, said: “We invite you to join us this June for the English Riviera Walking Festival.

“There’s no better way to experience the beauty, sights, sounds, tastes, and culture of the English Riviera than on foot. Whether you’re an experienced hiker or just looking for a leisurely stroll, lace up your walking boots and be part of this unforgettable adventure.”

Early bird pricing is available until 17 April, with tickets starting at just £12 per walk. For more information and to secure your spot, visit https://rivierawalking.co.uk/. Spaces are limited, so book early to avoid disappointment.

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