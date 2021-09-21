Richard Chappell Dance | Infinite Ways Home

0

Richard Chappell should be one of those rare choreographers who becomes a household name. The root of the recognition has already started in the South West. With Infinite Ways Home the scale of Richard’s ambition for dance, interpretation, connection and theatre are on show.

Perceptions

Infinite Ways Home sees six performers explore their perceptions of reality through other-worldly experiences, connecting ideas of Celtic traditions of ritual with modern-day experiences of rave culture.

Diverse

It’s Richards first full-length production for a mid-scale stage, building on his diverse choreographic language of ballet, contemporary dance and improvisation. It’s a multisensory production that looks to ‘redefine our sense of community, connectivity and home’.

Music comes from Cardiff based electronic duo Larch (Matthew Allmark and Kai Hellstrom), alongside live violin by Enyuan Khong,

Alongside the production, Richard Chappell Dance will deliver a large-scale intergenerational participatory project across Exeter.

Unique

Designed to directly lead into Infinite Ways Home the project will give community participants a unique insight into the productions creative process and artistic ensemble. Featuring a series of workshops and performances, the project culminates in an original dance film about togetherness and community empowerment.

High quality

Based in Exeter, Richard Chappell Dance has been making high-quality interdisciplinary dance since 2013. Bringing dance to people across South West England and beyond, the Company has toured extensively across the UK and internationally to Singapore, Germany and Israel. Richard Chappell Dance is an Associate Company of Exeter Northcott, Commissioned Company at Swindon Dance and a Resident Company at Exeter Phoenix.

Infinite Ways Home is co-commissioned by Exeter Northcott and Swindon Dance with core funding from Arts Council England, Arts Council Wales and The Linbury Trust.

Infinite Ways Home, opening at Exeter Northcott on 24 & 25 September and Cardiff’s immersive CULTVR on 2 October.