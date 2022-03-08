UK premiere of Shechter II’s Contemporary Dance 2.0 in Plymouth

0

Following the success of POLITICAL MOTHER UNPLUGGED and the short film POLITICAL MOTHER: The Final Cut, Hofesh Shechter Company presents Contemporary Dance 2.0 performed by Shechter II, the acclaimed apprentice company of the celebrated choreographer for dancers aged 18-25.

The production will premiere in Teatro Comunale Città di Vicenza, Italy on 23 March 2022 before playing at Théâtre de la Ville – Les Abbesses, Paris with 11 performances from 31 March – 10 April before receiving its UK premiere at the Theatre Royal Plymouth on Wednesday 20 April where it will play two performances only.

Tickets are on sale now on the Theatre Royal Plymouth website.