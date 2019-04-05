Springtime exhibition welcomes Arrivals in Kingsbridge

1

Spring is in the air! Think little chicks, gamboling lambs, budding flowers. In fact, you could call them arrivals. Which co-incidentally enough is the name of a new exhibition in South Devon.

The Kingsbridge Gallery – Harbour House – open show Arrivals, takes in all that is springy for a selection of Devon artists.

“We challenged artists to consider our theme and to produce new works of art in response,” Harbour House Arts co-ordinator Alison Veazey told ArtsCulture.

Springtime is popular

“Springtime is always a popular theme, but artists have approached the idea of Arrivals in any imaginative way.

“Harbour House open art exhibitions are always an eclectic mix of style and medium, but with an overall unity.

Open exhibitions

“This is the first of two open art exhibitions at Harbour House this year. It’s always so encouraging to see new artists taking their first steps in exhibiting, and of course it’s exciting when established artists use our open art exhibitions as an opportunity to take their work in a new direction.

“In the autumn our theme will be Patterns, and in 2020 there will be two more open art exhibition opportunities. Details of entry will be found on the Harbour House website as the exhibitions draw closer.”

Arrivals runs from April 6-23. Pop over to the website for opening times.

top image: Mike Glanville – January (wood engraving)