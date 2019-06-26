Who Am I: Magic Carpet show at Thelma Hulbert

0

A new exhibition ‘Who Am I’ will open at THG (Thelma Hulbert Gallery) featuring a body of work produced by a local group of adults with learning disabilities. The works have been created in workshops run by arts-for-health charity Magic Carpet.

Participants have created portraits in different media, employing drama, photography and drawing during group workshops. The work will be on display upstairs at THG in the Project Space.

Showcase

Magic Carpet’s Project artist Vigdis Årøen told ArtsCulture: “This art project’s aim is to challenge any preconception people might have about individuals with learning difficulties and to give people who ordinarily do not have a platform to showcase their work the opportunity to do so.

Individual stories

“The self-portraits tell each individual’s story, underlining their personality, quirks and interests. It focuses on what makes them unique and amazing rather than their learning difficulties.

Happy person

Magic Carpet participant, Stella said: “I am a happy person! I like my face as it’s different from everyone else’s. I like to draw because it can be anything I want it to be. Drawings become poems and stories. I like the things I imagine when I am drawing.”

A friendly face

Magic Carpet participant Jill said: “I like my face as it’s a friendly face. I never want to stop doing art, it makes me feel happy.”

Breadth and depth

Ruth Gooding, THG manager said: “We are delighted to be hosting this exciting project by Magic Carpet. It is a showcase of the breadth and depth of creativity from a dynamic group of people.“

Who Am I (28 June – 27 July 2019) Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm.

Free admission, donations welcome.