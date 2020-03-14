Wild Life – Wildlife | new works explore the wild

0

Artists were asked to explore the theme of wildlife – or the idea of a wild life – for an open exhibition at Harbour House, Kingsbridge.

The organisers at Harbour House have been expecting a wide range of interesting and imaginative responses.

Harbour House arts co-ordinator Alison Veazey told ArtsCulture: “Our open exhibitions are always popular with artists, some of whom are taking their first, tentative steps in exhibiting, while others are more experienced and welcome the challenge of responding to a new theme.

“The shows are popular with visitors who enjoy the wide range of approaches within one exhibition and with painting, photography, printmaking, mixed media works and sculpture there’s something for everyone here.”

Artists will have each entered up to four pieces of work in any medium, with additional unframed works for the gallery browser.

The Wild Life – Wildlife exhibition features artworks by many local artists and opens at Harbour House on Saturday 28 March. Opening times will be 10 am – 5 pm, Monday – Saturday, until the close of the show on Wednesday 15 April. Admission is free.

top image: Frank Wotton, Dressing for the real World, 104 x 71cm , acrylic on paper