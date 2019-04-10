Artist in Residence: new position created in Plymouth

0

A new artist in residence position has been created by Plymouth College of Art and Plymouth Marjon University, and it sounds like a doozey of an offer.

Arts hub

Plymouth, as you may know, is a beating hub of visual arts, and has been building on its innovation for the city’s approach to Mayflower 2020. So this could be an ideal time to curl your creative toes around the city.

Accommodation and fees

The new postgraduate Artist in Residence scheme being offered by Plymouth College of Art and Plymouth Marjon University, includes free accommodation and MA fees paid for a year.

Public art

The winning artist in residence MA student will need to create a piece of public art that responds to an aspect of university life on campus at Plymouth Marjon University – which, on top of a fab view over the city out to the sea (or is that Ocean City?) it’s got a wood, pond, allotment and is an important wildlife site, plus is home to a herd of deer. Yes, a herd of deer.

Plymouth College of Art Postgraduate Centre

Education, social justice, welfare and community

The two organisations have joined up because of their shared belief in the transformative power of education and the importance of social justice, welfare and community.

Dr. Stephen Felmingham, Head of Partnerships for Plymouth College of Art said, “We encourage our students to consider collaboration as part of their practice, so it seemed obvious to explore collaboration with Marjon.”

Plymouth Marjon University main entrance

Director of the School of Arts and Humanities at Plymouth Marjon University, Sarah McAdam, told us, “This is such an exciting project for Marjon and I can’t wait to see how the artist responds to our campus. It has such variety, from 1970s brutalist architecture to roaming deer, a pond and an allotment.”

And those helpful Plymouth types have also offered up some ideas for you

Freedom, democracy and the future

There are many possibilities for sources of inspiration for this project, including the Mayflower400 celebrations in 2020, when the city of Plymouth will commemorate the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower sailing, in a celebration of the values of freedom, democracy, humanity and the future. Artists will be asked to respond to some or all of the following themes:

Social justice;

Plymouth Marjon University site (ecological, societal, place-making);

wider political issues;

the Plymouth Marjon University campus topography and potential links to the city;

shared values across the two institutions;

artefacts within the university’s rich archive;

Emphasising Plymouth’s links to the Mayflower400 anniversary in 2020;

narratives from current staff and students

What’s stopping you? Check out the Application criteria below, and get free accommodation, fees and inspiration for a year.

APPLICATION CRITERIA

Who is this opportunity open to?

You will be a new postgraduate applicant for the academic year 2019-20 on one of the following MA programmes at Plymouth College of Art (full and part-time modes of study).

What do I get if I win the place?

Fee waiver for the MA programme tuition fees at Plymouth College of Art.

Free accommodation for a student for one calendar year at Plymouth Marjon University from the commencement of the course.

This is open to both full and part-time postgraduate applicants.

How can I apply?

Write a 500 word creative statement of intent with your response to the thematic areas and context of the Plymouth Marjon University site that covers the following: How would you use the year’s residency, responding to themes and site specific areas? How would this develop your practice? What would this bursary mean to your practice and to you personally? Tell us about previous practice that is relevant to the application.

Include your Creative CV.

Include examples of previous work in a link to digital portfolio or website.

Send it to admissions@pca.ac.uk CLEARLY LABELLED in the subject line with LIVE MAKE RESIDENCY APPLICATION. Emails without the correct subject line may be accidentally missed, so please ensure that you use the correct subject in your email.

What is the deadline?

The deadline for applications for the LiveWork Residency is Tuesday 7 May 2019.

If you are shortlisted you will be invited to a selection event in May 2019 at Plymouth Marjon University.

top image: Plymouth College of Art MA Show 2018