New music tuition platform Music Masterclass launches

0

Music Masterclass is set to launch 12 months early with free tutorials from acclaimed industry experts, due to increased demand for online activities, classes and connectivity during the Covid-19 crisis.

Music Masterclass is the new tutorial website from South Devon based Kevin Harding – founder of independent music college group, the ​Academy of Music and Sound​. It is now set to launch on Friday 10 April 2020 with a series of free online classes with ​Kris Barras​, ​Tom Baxter​ and ​Phill Henry.

After Kris Barras’s world tour was cancelled due to the world wide pandemic we are all experiencing, it felt like the perfect opportunity to fast-forward the Music Masterclass launch

The launch was originally scheduled for 2021 but was brought forward to provide something that would immediately benefit musicians during this incredibly uncertain time for the live events industry.

Music Masterclass offers a unique opportunity to learn new skills and enhance your musical expertise in just a few clicks, says the blurb. For the first few weeks, Music Masterclasses will showcase ​free expert sessions ​with artists who have an expert niche of musical expertise in areas such as Blues Guitar, Blues Harmonica, Songwriting and Slide Guitar.

“The plan is to add new artists regularly that will not only enthrall viewers with their superb skills, but educate anyone with a passion for improving their instrument/songwriting techniques and to learn about the real world of working in the music industry,” founder Kevin Harding told ArtsCulture.

The first few sessions will be free and made available from Friday 10 April, with options to subscribe to either individual classes or a series of specialist lessons further down the line.

Free lessons

Free lessons include a fascinating slide guitar class from ​Phil Henry​, as well as a deep-dive into the Blues Harmonica. Plus a guitar masterclass from the hugely acclaimed ​Supersonic Blues Machine ​frontman​ Kris Barras –​dubbed by one of the top 20 blues guitarists in the world by MusicRadar.

Phil Henry Music Masterclass filming

Plus an in-depth Songwriting class from acclaimed lyricist ​Tom Baxter ​will be available – with several UK chart successes, and having been covered by everyone from Dame Shirley Bassey to Boyzone and admired by the likes of Tom Waits, Rufus Wainwright and Gary Barlow – he’s a truly exciting addition to the programme.

The project will also be releasing tutorials on Music Business, Music Production, Vocals, Bass Guitar and Drums from leading industry and artistic experts in the near future.

Tom Baxter live

The new project is a collaboration between the ​Academy of Music and Sound​ and ​Studio54 in Exeter, with classes to be made directly available to students during this moment of isolation and social distancing.

Studio 54 in Exeter

Statement from Founder Kevin Harding:

“I’m super excited to launch ​www.musicmasterclass.com​ as a new British based music venture that is both educational and entertaining – I’m not sure if music ‘edutainment’ is a word, but it certainly describes what we do and I’m delighted that long-standing friends Kris Barras and Tom Baxter agreed to be our first masterclass artistes. The plan is to add new artists regularly that will not only enthrall website visitors with their superb skills, but educate anyone with a passion for improving their instrument/songwriting techniques and to learn about the real world of working in the music industry. Many world renown artistes have visited our specialist music college campuses over the years to deliver face-to-face masterclasses to our students who have gained valuable performance and instrument tips as well as guidance on how to start out in the music industry. I thought it would be great to extend this to a wider audience with high quality masterclasses online and in particular (as there are many US based platforms), for this to be a British initiative.”

Music Masterclass x AMS x Studio54.

The team behind the project will also be teaming up with ​AMS (The Academy of Music and Sound) ​to offer all AMS students some free online exclusive content. While, many of theclasses have been filmed at the popular local recording venue Studio54 in Exeter.

Sign up link for updates from Music Masterclass: ​http://bit.ly/MusicMasterSignUp

www.musicmasterclass.com​/ ​@music.masterclass ​/ ​Facebook​/ ​YouTube

top image: Kris Barras