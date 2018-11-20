Arts and culture sector inspires action against climate change

Google+ 0 0

The arts and cultural sector is leading the way in environmental action in the fight again climate change. This is from a new report by Arts Council England and Julie’s Bicycle.

The Wiltshire Music Centre

They take as an example The Wiltshire Music Centre in the South West as a case study for reducing CO2 emissions.

Julie’s Bicycle has been working in partnership with Arts Council England since 2012 to inspire environmental action across the arts and culture sector.

Over the past six years, theatres, galleries, museums, music venues, festivals and other cultural organisations across the country have taken great strides to improve their environmental practice.

Organisations such as Wiltshire Music Centre are emerging as leaders in sustainability.

Leaders in sustainability

It sounds a no-brainer – as part of an upgrade project, the Wiltshire Music Centre Trust in Bradford on Avon is gradually replacing its building lights with LED lights.

This, combined with the planned upgrade of the auditorium’s lights, should see the venue reduce CO2 emissions.

Extra benefits

The environmental benefits are only part of the story, with staff moral, better decision-making and increased financial resilience also being cited as an upshot of organisations’ eco push.

In response to the growing commitment demonstrated by the sector, Arts Council England and Julie’s Bicycle will now shift focus towards accelerating impact and stretching ambition, says the Arts Council.

Two new strands

This includes two new strands of work: The Accelerator Programme, which offers organisations resources and expertise to develop innovative ideas into deliverable projects for greater impact, and a targeted carbon reduction scheme for organisations with large infrastructures, The Spotlight Programme.

Here are some quotes on the art and culture sectors role in battling climate change

In a time when society is tasked with taking unprecedented action on climate change, the Arts Council England commissioned 2017/18 Environmental Sustainability report makes for extremely encouraging reading. The report evidences that with leadership, commitment and creativity arts and cultural organisations are delivering truly inspiring results.” Nicholas Serota, Chair, Arts Council England

This report shows how a deceptively simple policy – Arts Council England’s Environmental reporting requirements – can prompt big shifts. Hundreds of creative organisations are demonstrating how a sustainable cultural ecology can work. Environmental literacy is inspiring deeper connections between climate and social justice, investment and innovation, clean energy and new materials, empathy and biodiversity, the past, present and why we must shape the future.” Alison Tickell, CEO, Julie’s Bicycle

“Arts and culture are some of the most effective drivers of transformation. They change our minds, move our hearts and spur us into action. So it’s wonderful to see the collaboration between the Arts Council, Julie’s Bicycle and the creative sector succeeding in bringing together so many different cultural organizations to transform the public conversation on climate change, while tackling their own impact as well. Thank you for all your commitments so far and let’s keep blazing the trail, this work has never been more important. Christiana Figueres, Founding Partner, Global Optimism and Former Executive Secretary, UNFCCC 2010-2016