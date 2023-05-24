Piratical Weapons of the 7 Seas | get hands-on experience

Piratical Weapons of the 7 Seas is sailing back into port this June! Captain Killigrew returns

to demonstrate some of the most Piratical Weapons out there, share how they work and

the stories behind them.

After all being a pirate can be a dangerous job, sea monsters, the navy… other pirates! All

pose a threat an honest pirate on their voyages, and they need to defend themselves!

Melons will be smashed, pineapples diced in this fun filled piratical adventure.

Following the show there will be chance to take a closer look at some of the weapons used

and pose for pictures and ask questions if you wish. Will you come and join the crew?

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Piratical Weapons of the 7 Seas is at The Poly, Falmouth on June 1 at 11am. Suitable 5+. Get your tickets.

Swashbuckling Cornwall | web | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram