Music in the Galleries: RAMM inspires tuneful tour

A Chinese gown, a giraffe and a collection of pocket watches are amongst the museum objects that have inspired the composers of new music which will be performed in the galleries at the Royal Albert Memorial Museum, Exeter.

Contemporary Music for All.

The performance is part of the international festival of Contemporary Music for All.

Thirteen new pieces of music have been specially commissioned by the Devon Philharmonic Orchestra (DPO), whose players and singers will perform in small ensembles around the museum. The audience will walk through the galleries, choosing their route, and stopping to listen to the performances while looking at the objects.

Artefact inspiration

The composers have taken their inspiration from a wide range of museum artefacts, including a Chinese gown, microscopic diatoms, an Inuit map carved onto a bone, a collection of pocket watches, and RAMM’s famous Gerald the Giraffe. The new compositions will reflect a range of musical styles with influences from Indian music, jazz and other genres.

At the end of the performance, a finale, composed by DPO’s Music Director Leo Geyer, will be performed by all the players and singers, and heard all around the museum.

Wonderful objects

Cllr Rachel Sutton, Portfolio Holder for Climate & Culture said: “We’re delighted that RAMM’s wonderful objects have provided the inspiration for this new music. It’s been a very exciting project for RAMM to work on with the Exeter-based Devon Philharmonic Orchestra, and the performance promises to create a magical atmosphere in the museum.”

In addition to work by eight experienced composers, five emerging composers will have their new pieces played. Each has received a bursary and mentorship from DPO’s Music Director to help them to create their own work inspired by the museum’s collections.



The project has received funding from Arts Council England, and is in partnership with the Royal Albert Memorial Museum & Art Gallery.

Music in the Galleries is at the Royal Albert Memorial Museum at 7.30pm on Sat 7 March (doors & bar open 6.45pm). More information and tickets are available from http://bit.ly/MusicInTheGalleries.