FIFTY-TWO: diverse works of queer art / Pride in London

0

Pride in London, the UK’s largest pride, has cut the ribbon on its first ever queer art exhibition ‘FIFTY-TWO’, curated by acclaimed London artist David Hodge (aka Miss Dusty O). Running for the month of August, the virtual gallery will showcase some of the country’s best LGBTQ+ artists.

Diverse works

The exhibition features 51 diverse works of queer art from artists representing various LGBT+ communities, as well as a final piece exclusively created by Dusty O himself to give the eponymous 52 total works. Among other projects, Dusty is also known for his celebrated exhibition Limp Wrist – Iron Fist in the Houses of Parliament with Pride in London last year.

Nationwide selection

The winning works were selected from hundreds of submissions entered in Pride in London’s nationwide competition earlier this year, and then curated by Dusty O. The final selection was also judged by a panel of celebrity and community personalities including performer Travis Alabanza, actress & artist Mzz Kimberley, model & writer Radam Ridwan, film-maker Fox Fisher, publisher Linda Riley, and presenters Sue Perkins and Anna Richardson.

Highlight and spotlight

The exhibition’s curator Miss Dusty O said of the launch:

“FIFTY-TWO will highlight and indeed spotlight the wonderful and diverse talents at work in our LGBTQ+ communities right now. It couldn’t be happening at a better time as we need to make sure that, along with all other minority communities, our work is shown and appreciated, and above all supported. It has been my great privilege and honour to curate this phenomenal showcase of contemporary art which reflects our times so eloquently. FIFTY-TWO is giving us a voice – and now it’s time to ROAR!”

Presenter Sue Perkins added: “It’s great to be supporting Pride In London’s first queer art exhibition and to have the opportunity to see so much beautiful work from our LGBTQ+ communities.”

One-of-a-kind piece of queer culture…

For those looking to own an exclusive one-of-a-kind piece of queer culture, the winning works are also available to purchase via the digital gallery – with a portion of the proceeds going to Pride in London’s new Unity Fund which supports grassroots LGBTQ+ groups, as well as the organisation’s own integral work.

Support for LGBT+ artists

Ian Massa-Harris-McFeely, deputy director of Events for Pride in London, said: “Now more than ever, it’s vital that we all show our support for LGBT+ artists – whether they are established names or just starting out on their artistic journey. I’m delighted that we’re able to use our platform as Pride in London to raise the profiles of these very deserving winners through this exhibition, and thereby encourage others to rally behind the arts industries. If you have ever wanted to own an outstanding piece of queer art, now is the perfect opportunity to get your hands on one and support our marginalised communities at the same time.”

Year-round programme

FIFTY-TWO is part of Pride In London’s year-round programme of events for the capital’s LGBT+ communities, which also includes musical performances, film screenings, talks and panel discussions, and more recently online social meet-ups. More about the organisation’s ongoing events can be found on its year-round events platform Coming Out.

View the FIFTY-TWO exhibition of the UK’s best queer art at prideinlondon.org/fifty-two.