Gossamer Threads | Mhairi Treharne and Emma Roberts

0

Artizan Gallery in Toquay welcomes Mhairi Treharne and Emma Roberts to debut their new exhibition Gossamer Threads, the culmination of a year of reflective practice and mentoring at the Newlyn School of Art in Cornwall. During this time, they have recognised a strong resonance between their work, with each of their practices embedded in a sense of narrative, nostalgia and memory.

Freedom

Canadian-born Mhairi Treharne works from her studio base in Cheltenham. Her distinctive work uses thinly veiled glazes on plaques, dapples of pigment, wood singe marks and wire stitching. Her pieces are often multidirectional, allowing the freedom to explore and view them outside of a specific orientation.

Secrets

‘I aim to resolve a closeness to both my Canadian and British homelands. I am interested in creating small work that is precious and full of secrets,’ said Mhairi.

They longed for freedom Emma Roberts

Connections and disconnections

Emma Roberts creates oil paintings produced on linen canvases that capture connections and disconnections between people and place. Through the creation of paintings and three-dimensional works, she hopes to reflect on the importance of memory and how it makes our living history.

‘I wonder if our innate wish to recall the elements that shape us and make our histories, also drives us to seek tangible reminders of life’s punctuation marks,’ she said.

Resonating themes

Previous experience of exhibiting together had demonstrated how relationships between unrelated artworks can amplify their meaning and a viewer’s response to it. However, they have come to realise that collectively, they have natural resonating themes, from wistful affections for a sense of place, and the universality of shared experiences, to the pursuit of capturing the intangible elements of preciousness.

Emotion

In this exhibition, Gossamer Threads, the pair aim through their collection of paintings, both large and small, and three-dimensional pieces, to connect their common artistic themes and hopefully impart some of the emotion that is imbued in them.

Gossamer Threads runs from 27 July – 7 August with an artist preview Saturday 24 July bookable here art-hub.co.uk/events-1/gossamerpv.



For more information visit art-hub.co.uk/ex/july21