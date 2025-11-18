Red Dress Project | togetherness and shared stories in record-breaking elegance

A record-breaking embroidered dress, stitched by 380 people from 51 countries, will be the centrepiece of Killerton’s winter celebrations this year, as the National Trust property honours the spirit of community and creativity.

From 29 November, Killerton will host the internationally recognised Red Dress Project, a powerful artwork created by Somerset artist Kirstie Macleod.

The dress, made from red silk dupion and embroidered over 14 years, features the work of 367 women and girls, 11 men and boys, and two non-binary people. It has earned a place in the Guinness Book of Records 2026 as the most collaboratively embroidered textile artwork in the world.

14 years in the making

Kirstie Macleod’s original intention was to unite people across the world through stitch. The dress was 14 years in the making, with each piece of silk hand-embroidered by individuals and groups across the globe. The final dress weighs 6.8kg and is covered with 1–1.5 billion stitches, hundreds of tiny beads and metallic threads that sparkle to catch the eye.

A detail from the Red Dress Project for a season of togetherness and joy at Killerton

The dress was assembled in 2009 with panels removed, sent out then reattached or simply added in over the course of the project. From 2020 onwards (when external funding was in place) the full garment was able to travel as all over the world revisiting some of its creators in the process.

Vibrant and moving

The result is a vibrant and moving tribute to the makers, many of whom were working in conflict zones, refugee camps or living in poverty. The work has given voice to their struggles and, in the case of traditional stitching, represents their culture through embroidered textiles. The 141 commissioned embroiderers were all paid for their work and receive an annual donation from the project’s exhibition fees and merchandise sales, as well as the opportunity to sell work through The Red Dress online shop.

Admire

Visitors will be able to admire the skilled handwork and creativity involved in every stitch, with each section of the dress representing a different group or individual. The white peace doves embroidered by Sister Stitch, Manchester, in support of refugee women from Kosovo are particularly moving. People will also be able to watch a short film following Kirstie and the return of the dress to the mountains of Chiapas in Mexico to show to some of the embroiderers in 2020.

Community Threads

The spirit of The Red Dress is reflected in a local project, Community Threads, produced by a variety of local groups as well as staff and volunteers at Killerton.

Kirstie told ArtsCulture: “Initially, the project sought to generate a dialogue of identity through the embroidery, uniting people around the world without borders. However, over the 14 years the dress has also become a platform for self-expression and an opportunity for voices to be amplified and heard.”

Echoes

Community Threads is a new work assembled from squares embroidered by local community groups, staff and volunteers at Killerton. Local groups were invited to create their own embroidered squares, illustrating their identity, culture or community. These have been sewn together into vibrant banners displayed along the house’s long corridor – Killerton’s echo of the global collaboration represented by The Red Dress.

Warmth and joy

Leading up to The Red Dress display, each ground-floor room will be dressed in lush green garlands, sparkling trees, decorated fireplaces and handcrafted touches – all designed to evoke the warmth and joy of the season. Outdoors, playful activities inspired by games from around the world will guide visitors through the gardens, parkland and Chapel grounds, inviting all ages to explore and take part.

Togetherness and shared stories

The Chapel will be adorned with trees decorated by local community groups, continuing Killerton’s long-standing tradition of celebrating togetherness and shared stories.

Join Killerton for a truly inspiring Christmas season from 29 November.

top image: Somerset artist Kirstie Macleod with the red dress from the Red Dress Project. Courtesy of Steven Haywood.

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