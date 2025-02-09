Grenfell by Steve McQueen to be shown in six cities across the UK

Over the next three years, film installation Grenfell by Steve McQueen will be shown in public art galleries in six major cities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. It will open at Tramway in Glasgow this spring, after which it will travel to Chapter in Cardiff, The MAC in Belfast, The Box in Plymouth, Tate Liverpool, and MAC in Birmingham.

Not forgotten

In December 2017, artist and filmmaker Steve McQueen made an artwork in response to the fire that took place earlier that year on 14 June at Grenfell Tower. 72 people died in the tragedy. Filming the tower before it was covered with hoarding, Steve sought to create a record so that it would not be forgotten.

Ongoing

Following the fire, a Government Inquiry was launched that was conducted in two phases. The findings of the first and second phase of the Inquiry have been reported, the recommendations of which are yet to be implemented, meaning a similar tragedy could happen again. There is an ongoing criminal investigation.

People’s Minds

Steve said: “I knew once the tower was covered up, it would start to leave people’s minds. I was determined that it never be forgotten.”

Grenfell was first presented in 2023 at Serpentine in London’s Kensington Gardens, following a period of private viewings, prioritising bereaved families and survivors. The work was then placed in the care of Tate and London Museum.

National tour

This national tour is being coordinated by Tate in collaboration with the partner venues and is made possible thanks to support using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England and from Art Fund. Each presentation will be free to visit and will be accompanied by a public engagement programme of talks, workshops and community events supported by the Grenfell Foundation.

Listings information

Tramway, Glasgow, in partnership with The Common Guild

8 – 23 March 2025

Chapter, Cardiff

10 May – 15 June 2025

The MAC, Belfast

17 July – 21 September 2025

The Box, Plymouth

In 2026. Dates to be announced

Tate Liverpool

In 2026-27. Dates to be announced

MAC, Birmingham

In 2027. Dates to be announced

Admission free. Visitors are advised to check with the relevant venue for booking information and any access and support needs they may have.

top image: Steve McQueen, Grenfell, 2019 (still). Courtesy the artist.

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