Have a pint – or two – in these pubs from the films!

If you like a tipple the how about putting on your bucket list a pint of the black stuff (or whatever your tipple is!) in these pubs from the movies (put together by Flogas, who supply LPG bottles and cylinders to pubs around the UK):

The Gardener’s Arms, aka The World’s End

As seen in: The World’s End

The World’s End was the final pub in the Golden Mile pub crawl undertaken by long-time friends Gary and Andy in the appropriately named film The World’s End.

You needn’t worry about the impending apocalypse when at The Gardener’s Arms in Letchworth Garden City, which was used as The World’s End in the comedy. Instead, you can look forward to a delicious carvery and as much ice cream as you can eat.

Address to find it: Wilbury Hills Road, Letchworth Garden City, SG6 4LG

The Victoria Comet, aka The Vic & Comet

As seen in: Get Carter

It was at The Vic & Comet that gangster Jack Carter called into for a pint upon returning to the city of Newcastle to investigate the mystery surrounding the death of his brother in Get Carter.

For a long time an O’Neill’s bar in Newcastle in real life, the establishment used to film scenes for Get Carter based at The Vic & Comet and is now known by the similarly titled The Victoria Comet. Be on the lookout for a variety of nods to the memorable revenge movie throughout the pub.

Address to find it: 38 Neville Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 5DF

Zeitgeist @ The Jolly Gardeners, aka The Drowning Trout

As seen in: Snatch

The scene in Snatch where a pair of brash individuals threatened Bullet Tooth Tony with a pair of replica guns was filmed at The Drowning Trout.

In reality, this pub is known as Zeitgeist at the Jolly Gardeners in Lambeth, South London, which is a Victorian bar with plenty of space and is the place to enjoy a selection of continental beers while watching live football games.

Address to find it: 49-51 Black Prince Road, Lambeth, London, SE11 6AB

The Royal Oak, aka Somoan Joe’s

As seen in: Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels

Somoan Joe’s was the setting in Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels where Rory Breaker caused mayhem after another punter requested that the volume get turned down on the TV showing a football match.

Watching the big game won’t be as tense at The Royal Oak which Somoan Joe’s was based on though, as the establishment is found in the middle of East End’s Columbia Road flower market and is the place to find so much high-quality food.

Address to find it: 73 Columbia Road, London, E2 7RG

Shiregreen Working Men’s Club, aka Millthorpe Working Men’s Club

As seen in: The Full Monty

It was at Millthorpe Working Men’s Club that the group of out-of-work men which The Full Monty focused on began to get their clothes off for an audience of women.

While you won’t recognise the exterior of the club — this part of the film was shot elsewhere — it was inside Shiregreen Working Men’s Club where the stripping routine was recorded.

Address to find it: 136 Shiregreen Lane, Sheffield, S5 6AD

The Beehive, aka The Horse & Groom

As seen in: The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

While sitting inside The Horse & Groom, Arthur discovered that his best friend Ford was actually an alien in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

The Horse & Groom is The Beehive in real life, which is located in the green and idyllic East Hertfordshire market town of Buntingford. There, you can enjoy a drink without worrying that Earth is about to be destroyed because of a hyperspace express route.

Address to find it: Buntingford, SG9 0DX

The Black Prince

As seen in: Kingsman: The Secret Service

Gentleman super-spy Galahad causing carnage at The Black Prince in order to teach a group of yobs a lesson in respect was one of the most memorable scenes in Kingsman: The Secret Service.

There will very likely be a lot less trouble caused at the actual Black Prince in Kennington, though it still makes sense to be respectful to the staff and fellow punters — manners maketh the man, after all.

Address to find it: 6 Black Prince Road, Kennington, London, SE11 6HS

Sources:



https://www.shortlist.com/food-drink/18-uk-pubs-from-famous-films/65805



https://www.holidaycottages.co.uk/blog/pubs-from-film-and-tv

top image: Image by David Mark from Pixabay