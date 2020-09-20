Ripples / Adam Savva on beautiful words and subtle power

0

Ripples is a visual poem about being Black in Britain. Spoken word artist Paul Gialo teamed up with Adam Savva to create the short film that highlights the importance of the Black Lives Matter Protests and Paul’s own personal experiences with racism. We chatted to Adam about the power of art and the delicate and subtle nature of film.

ArtsCulture: How did the collaboration for the visual poem Ripples come about?

Adam Savva: Paul Gialo has been a friend of mine for a long time. Constantly talking about different projects we can work on, life events and more. I regard him as a close close friend. He sent me Ripples in plain text, and upon reading it I was moved to tears. My instant response was, this has to be given to the world, people need to see and people need to hear.

ArtsCulture: There’s a delicate power to the film – how was it made?

Adam Savva: A lot of hard work and thinking. The first edit I did of this film was very different to the final version on Youtube at the moment. I’m a Filmmaker that loves the ‘delicacy’ and ‘subtle’ nature of film. How to quietly and slowly grow more invested in the story or moved by the piece. The parts I filmed with Paul, were all inspired by other sources and symbols in my mind.

ArtsCulture: What’s your creative background?

Adam Savva: I’m an Actor, Director and Writer. Worked in Theatre, Film and TV. I’m looking to grow more and expand in terms of the size of projects. I’ve been acting since six years old to be honest! So I’ve always loved this industry and the power of creativity. Since 13, I’ve been constantly writing and since 15 or so I’ve been directing too.

ArtsCulture: Inspiration comes from loads of different directions, but can you pick out a few of the filmmakers, artists and others that you take special notice of?

Adam Savva: Besides the obvious, Scorsese, Coppola, Tarantino. I love Todd Phillips’ work, James Gandolfini as an actor inspires me to be a better person and creator. David Chase for what he did for the industry. I could go on. Every creator, even the people around me! In fact, I’d say a lot of my inspiration comes from the people around me, creator or not. Small details, stories or moments that move me.

ArtsCulture: Where does art sit in highlighting Black Lives Matter?

Adam Savva: Art and Political/Emotional Messages have always gone hand in hand. I’ve seen a lot of artists, one, for example, is a singer called Nayana who’s made a beautiful song about being Black and how it’s seen as a “sin”. It really moved me…broke my heart actually.

I think Art makes even the most ignorant of people listen for a small moment and understand the pain that people have had to go through. This movement is more than just a trend or a message. It’s about giving people who’s human right has been stripped and deprived. It’s about calling out the evil people who spread hatred and not love.

ArtsCulture: What’s the role of the artist in society?

Adam Savva: To entertain. To inform. To move. To inspire. To promote. To spread messages. To love. To sadden. Everything. It can do whatever it wants. It’s beautiful.

ArtsCulture: Along with its delicate power, Ripples seems to work in opposites – softly spoken anger, optimism with more than a hint of sadness. Why did you use that approach and is that a theme that runs through your work?

Adam Savva: Yeah… I’m gonna pretend like it was intentional! Ha!

No, but seriously, looking over it and looking over a lot of my work I think opposites might be a big theme for me. Where someone can be, compared to where they are. How they feel, versus how they are expected to be. Opposites are just a constant theme of life, it happens everyday. You can wake up miserable, but finish the day smiling. And so on…

ArtsCulture: What’s been the reaction to the film so far?

Adam Savva: Great! I’m so grateful for all the support and lovely messages I’ve been getting. I want the whole world to hear Paul Gialo’s beautiful words.

ArtsCulture: Cheers Adam! Thanks for your time!