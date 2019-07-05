Top 10 outdoor restaurants in the UK

0

Al fresco dining may be a luxury in this country, considering that warm sunny evenings are few and far between even in the summer months. So, why not savour the sunlight and head to one of these spots to bask in warmer climes and enjoy a delicious meal.

The Tower Restaurant, Edinburgh

Located at the top of the National Museum, the tower restaurant is definitely not one to miss, and the panoramic views will make up for a lack of sunshine. This spot dishes up some of the tastiest local produce, from roulade of trout to scallops caught in Mull. The chic modern terrace has an uber contemporary vibe, which is a distinct contrast to the medieval skyline of Edinburgh Castle and Greyfriars Kirk.

The Varsity Hotel & Spa, Cambridge

The city of Cambridge is steeped in history, so why not enjoy an exquisite meal overlooking the bustling tourist destination, at the Varsity Hotel & Spa. The rooftop is a relaxing haven, sit back into one of the trendy wicker chairs and sip on an Aperol spritz as the sun goes down.

Riley’s Fish Shack, Tynemouth

Customer’s at this double container unit enjoy fresh seafood served in brown paper containers, sat on deckchairs on King Edward’s Bay, a highlight of the North East coastline. The diner was recently nominated at the 2018 World Restaurant Awards, an incredible achievement for an extraordinarily humble establishment, which looks out onto the North Sea. Take in the salty sea air and enjoy a unique al fresco dining experience here.

Dukes 92, Manchester

This spot boasts a barbecue, outdoor bar and a cheese counter with an impressive collection of 40 varieties to sample. The site used to be horse stables, revamped with urban furniture and trendy gazebos. It backs on to Bridgewater Canal, and the haloumi skewers are a talking point amongst visitors.

Peterhsam Nurseries, Covent Garden, London

Although this is more of an indoors outside-esque spot, the stunning space is filled with greenery and overlooks Covent Garden, as a secret haven to enjoy a delicious meal. The décor is inspired by nature and flowers, and the famous glasshouse café is definitely a must-visit on any trip to the capital.

The Manor, Oxfordshire

This stunning traditional country house hotel makes for a perfect afternoon out, enjoy an outdoors dining experience and take in views from the meticulously groomed gardens. The charming terrace is where you’ll most likely enjoy a bite to eat, or perhaps brunch on a sunny morning. Some highlights from this one is the secluded swimming pool, enjoy a refreshing dip and then a tasty bite to eat.

The Christchurch Harbour Hotel & Spa, Dorset

The upper deck at the harbor hotel is the place to opt for when it comes to an unrivalled outdoor dining experience. The terrace is set on the water’s edge, looking over the vibrant coloured beach huts and chic yachts docked around the delightful Mudeford Quay. For a long afternoon spent enjoying lunch, or an evening treat, discover this exquisite corner of Dorset for an experience like no other.

The Anchor Riverside Pub and Restaurant, Essex

This is a hard spot to compete with when it comes to idyllic scenery and delicious lunches fresh from the barbecue. Located in Hullbridge, near Essex, it is nestled on the banks of the River Crouch, you’ll find a menu with plentiful options for modern twists on traditional British cuisines. Enjoy freshly caught fish as swans mooch past along the waterfront.

Mono Café Bar, Glasgow

This popular vegan café boasts a terrace that basks in sun (when it chooses to come out), and the menu is filled with interesting dishes including tasty tofu and chips if you fancied trying something a bit different! Once you’ve secured a table, make sure you don’t lose it as spots are limited!

House of Zen, Belfast

A unique fusion of Oriental cuisine and barbecue classics, you’ll find this feng-shui inspired spot on the traditional, cobbled streets of Northern Ireland’s capital city. With an array of enticing aromas in the air, deciding on a dish could take a while as the menu is worthy of a few scans.

Alternatively, you could enjoy an alfresco dining experience at home. Recreate the terraces of these venues with some decking boards in your back garden, and make the most of the sunshine this year!

